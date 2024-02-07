Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:17 IST

Swiggy, Zomato remove non-veg menu in Uttar Pradesh to mark Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The ban encompasses the entire state of Uttar Pradesh including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad falling under the National Capital Region.

Sankunni K
Swiggy Zomato non-veg menu switch
Swiggy Zomato non-veg menu switch | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UP non-veg ban: The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a statewide ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food and alcohol on January 22, 2024, in honour of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. This directive has prompted restaurant aggregators Swiggy and Zomato to temporarily remove non-vegetarian items from their menus across the state, aligning with the Pran Pratishtha Day observance. The restrictions will be lifted on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Advertisement

 

The ban encompasses the entire state of Uttar Pradesh including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad falling under the National Capital Region (NCR). Additionally, states like Rajasthan and Haryana have also enforced restrictions on the sale of liquor leading up to the ceremonial event.

Advertisement

"We sought clarifications and have been advised by the food commissioner to avoid the sale and service of non-vegetarian food, as the sale of meat in butchery shops is already prohibited for Monday," Varun Khera, head of the National Restaurant Association of India in Uttar Pradesh, told a media outlet.

Restaurateurs familiar with the situation reported that food delivery platform Swiggy communicated with its restaurant partners in the state, notifying them of the government's mandate for a statewide prohibition on the sale of meat, fish, and liquor on Monday, citing 'Pran Pratishtha Day' at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
 

Advertisement

"In accordance with this mandate, Swiggy will be switching off all non-veg items on your menu on January 22. These items will be switched on again on January 23. Your cooperation in adhering to these government guidelines is crucial and greatly appreciated," read the statement from Swiggy. However, neither Swiggy nor Zomato have provided any comments in response to emails sent until the time of publishing of this report.

In a gesture of respect towards the historic consecration ceremony, some restaurants have voluntarily decided to refrain from serving alcohol or meat during the event. Anurag Katriar, restaurateur and founder of Indigo Hospitality, announced in a post on X, “As a mark of respect towards the historic consecration ceremony of Prabhu Shri Ram taking place at Ayodhya tomorrow, our restaurants @IndigoDelis at Colaba, Andheri, and BKC, @NeelRestaurant in BKC, and Tijuana in Kamala Mills will not be serving alcohol or meat till such time that the ceremony concludes tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

14 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News5 minutes ago

  2. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement