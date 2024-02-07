Advertisement

UP non-veg ban: The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a statewide ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food and alcohol on January 22, 2024, in honour of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. This directive has prompted restaurant aggregators Swiggy and Zomato to temporarily remove non-vegetarian items from their menus across the state, aligning with the Pran Pratishtha Day observance. The restrictions will be lifted on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

The ban encompasses the entire state of Uttar Pradesh including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad falling under the National Capital Region (NCR). Additionally, states like Rajasthan and Haryana have also enforced restrictions on the sale of liquor leading up to the ceremonial event.

"We sought clarifications and have been advised by the food commissioner to avoid the sale and service of non-vegetarian food, as the sale of meat in butchery shops is already prohibited for Monday," Varun Khera, head of the National Restaurant Association of India in Uttar Pradesh, told a media outlet.

Restaurateurs familiar with the situation reported that food delivery platform Swiggy communicated with its restaurant partners in the state, notifying them of the government's mandate for a statewide prohibition on the sale of meat, fish, and liquor on Monday, citing 'Pran Pratishtha Day' at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.



"In accordance with this mandate, Swiggy will be switching off all non-veg items on your menu on January 22. These items will be switched on again on January 23. Your cooperation in adhering to these government guidelines is crucial and greatly appreciated," read the statement from Swiggy. However, neither Swiggy nor Zomato have provided any comments in response to emails sent until the time of publishing of this report.

In a gesture of respect towards the historic consecration ceremony, some restaurants have voluntarily decided to refrain from serving alcohol or meat during the event. Anurag Katriar, restaurateur and founder of Indigo Hospitality, announced in a post on X, “As a mark of respect towards the historic consecration ceremony of Prabhu Shri Ram taking place at Ayodhya tomorrow, our restaurants @IndigoDelis at Colaba, Andheri, and BKC, @NeelRestaurant in BKC, and Tijuana in Kamala Mills will not be serving alcohol or meat till such time that the ceremony concludes tomorrow.”