Tata Elxsi Q4 earnings: Tata Elxsi, a leading provider of design-led technology services, announced on Tuesday a marginal decline of 2.2 per cent in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended in March. The company's net profit stood at Rs 196.93 crore, compared to Rs 201.51 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Despite the dip in net profit, Tata Elxsi reported a growth in revenue from operations, which amounted to Rs 905.94 crore in the fourth quarter, up from Rs 837.91 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, total expenses also increased to Rs 677.21 crore from Rs 613.39 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, Tata Elxsi recorded a net profit of Rs 792.23 crore, marking an increase from Rs 755.19 crore reported in the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue from operations for FY24 stood at Rs 3,552.14 crore, up from Rs 3,144.72 crore in FY23.

In light of the company's performance, Tata Elxsi's board has recommended a final dividend of 700 per cent, amounting to Rs 70 per equity share with a par value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The final dividend is subject to approval by the shareholders at the annual general meeting.

Commenting on the financial results, Tata Elxsi's CEO and Managing Director, Manoj Raghavan, highlighted the company's consistent operational performance throughout FY24. Despite global macroeconomic uncertainties and volatility in the media and communications industry, the company achieved a revenue growth of 13 per cent for the fiscal year.

Looking ahead, Raghavan expressed the company's commitment to growth and emphasized the continued focus on its differentiated design-led engineering capabilities as Tata Elxsi enters the new financial year.

(With PTI inputs)

