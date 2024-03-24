×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

Tata Group targets 70% green energy usage by 2030: N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran disclosed the conglomerate's ambitious plan to transition to 70 per cent green energy by 2030.

Reported by: Business Desk
N Chandrasekaran
N Chandrasekaran | Image:Tata Sons
  • 2 min read
Tata Group green energy plans: In an address at the convocation of XLRI-Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran disclosed the conglomerate's ambitious plan to transition to 70 per cent green energy by 2030.

Chandrasekaran, who was honoured with the Sir Jehangir Ghandy Medal for Social and Industrial Peace during the event, stressed on the continued relevance of the nation-building impulse and highlighted the significant energy, digital, and supply chain transitions facing the industry today.

Chandrasekaran underlined India's unique position to invest in these transitions due to geopolitical advantages. He reiterated Tata Group's commitment to sustainability, listing priorities such as simplification, synergy, supply chain transformation, and digital transformation. These objectives, he noted, are underpinned by values of integrity, strategic clarity, execution excellence, good governance, and consistency.

Addressing the graduating students, Chandrasekaran offered three key mantras for a successful career: maintaining a positive attitude, cultivating a winning mindset, and demonstrating a strong work ethic. He urged the next generation of leaders to contribute meaningfully to India's future through their endeavours.

The convocation saw a total of 552 students receiving their diplomas, marking a major milestone for the institution and the graduating class. With Chandrasekaran's vision for sustainability and growth, Tata Group aims to lead by example in embracing renewable energy and fostering environmental stewardship in the years to come.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

