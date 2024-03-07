Advertisement

Tata Motors price hike: Automotive major Tata Motors has announced plans to increase the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent, effective April 1, 2024. This decision comes as the company aims to offset the residual impact of past input costs, according to a statement released on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The price hike will apply across Tata Motors' entire range of commercial vehicles, with variations in the extent of increase depending on individual models and variants. This move follows a previous price adjustment in January, when the company raised prices for its commercial vehicle range by up to 3 per cent.

Tata Motors, a prominent player in India's automotive sector and the country's top automaker by revenue, has been navigating challenges posed by escalating input costs. The decision to implement a price hike reflects the company's efforts to maintain profitability amidst a dynamic market landscape.

Earlier this week, Tata Motors made headlines with its announcement of restructuring into two separate listed entities, a move aimed at separating its commercial vehicle business from its passenger vehicle arm.

Commenting on the restructuring, ratings agency Moody's expressed confidence in the commercial vehicle entity's ability to generate substantial earnings and cash flow, thereby facilitating the servicing of its debt obligations.

Tata Motors, part of the esteemed Tata group with a market capitalisation of $42 billion, has established itself as a leading global automobile manufacturer. With a diverse product portfolio encompassing cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses, Tata Motors remains at the forefront of innovation and smart mobility solutions.

With operations spanning across India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, Tata Motors continues to expand its footprint in key international markets.