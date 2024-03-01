Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Tata Motors hits record high after sales rise 9% in February

Tata Motors passenger vehicle (including electric vehicle) sales rose 19% to 51,321 units in February as against 43,140 units sold in the same month last year.

Business Desk
Tata Motors
Tata Motors | Image:Shutterstock
Tata Motors shares: Tata Motors shares rose as much as 2.90 per cent to hit record high of Rs 978.45 after its domestic sales including sale of commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles rose 9 per cent in February to 84,834 units as against 78,006 units during the same month last year.

Its passenger vehicle (including electric vehicle) sales rose 19 per cent to 51,321 units in February as against 43,140 units sold in the same month last year. Tata Motors sold 6,923 electric vehicles during the month, marking an increase of 30 per cent to compared with 5,318 cars sold in February last year.

Its commercial vehicle sales, however, declined 4 per cent to 35,085 units as against 36,565 units sold last year in February.

Sale of heavy commercial vehicles fell 15 per cent to 10,091 units, sales of intermediate light commercial vehicles declined 6 per cent to 5,083 units and sale of passenger carriers advanced 29 per cent to 4,692 units.

Total sales for MH&ICV domestic & international business in February 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,663 units compared to 17,928 units in February 2023.

As of 1:53 pm, Tata Motors shares traded 2.4 per cent higher at Rs 974, outperforming the Sensex which was up 1.56 per cent.
 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 13:57 IST

