Tata Motors Q3 results: Leading automotive manufacturer Tata Motors has delivered a stellar performance in the third quarter, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,025 crore. This figure marks a more than two-fold increase compared to the same period last year and significantly surpasses market expectations.

The impressive financial results were driven by robust sales in Tata Motors' luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which saw a notable 27 per cent increase in sales during the October to December period. The pricier and margin-boosting JLR cars contribute significantly to Tata Motors' revenue, making up about two-thirds of the total.

Analysts, on average, had estimated a profit of Rs 4,451 crore, according to LSEG data.

The total quarterly revenue for Tata Motors soared 25 per cent to an impressive Rs 1.11 lakh crore, surpassing analysts' expectations. The company also demonstrated improved margins on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), reaching 14.3 per cent compared to 11.1 per cent in the same period last year.

While the international market, particularly JLR, contributed significantly to Tata Motors' success, the domestic market faced challenges with sluggish demand. Total sales volumes in the domestic market increased by a modest 3 per cent for the quarter, based on the company's monthly sales data.

Tata Motors' stock witnessed a strong rally earlier in the week, enabling the company to surpass Maruti Suzuki and claim the title of India's most valuable carmaker. Despite Maruti selling more cars, Tata Motors holds the distinction of being the largest by revenue.

Maruti had also beaten its third-quarter profit estimates earlier in the week. Meanwhile, smaller rival Mahindra and Mahindra is set to report its results later this month.

Looking ahead, Tata Motors expressed confidence in further improving its performance in the fourth quarter, citing factors such as seasonality, new launches, and enhanced supplies at JLR.

(With Reuters inputs.)