Updated April 8th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Tata Motors reports 11% rise in Jaguar Land Rover sales in Q4

According to Tata Motors' statement, JLR recorded sales of 1,14,038 units in the fourth quarter, marking a major increase from the same period last year.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tata Motors
Jaguar Land Rover | Image:Tata Motors
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Q4 JLR sales: Tata Motors on Monday reported 11 per cent surge in sales for its luxury subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. The company attributed this growth to heightened production levels and sustained global demand for its premium vehicles.

According to Tata Motors' statement, JLR recorded sales of 1,14,038 units in the fourth quarter, marking a major increase from the same period last year. The robust performance contributed to Tata Motors' overall sales success, with full-year figures for fiscal year 2024 showing a 22 per cent climb to 4,31,733 units.

The sales momentum of Jaguar Land Rover, which constitutes a substantial portion of Tata Motors' total revenue, has been key in driving the company towards profitability. Tata Motors achieved its first annual profit in five years in fiscal 2023, largely propelled by the strong performance of JLR.

The impressive sales figures from JLR also exceeded market expectations, leading Tata Motors to surpass its profit estimates for the third quarter. The company's financial results for February revealed a remarkable performance, buoyed by the success of its luxury vehicle segment.

In a strategic move last month, Tata Motors announced plans to undergo a corporate restructuring, splitting into two distinct listed entities. The restructuring will see the separation of its commercial vehicles business from its passenger vehicles arm, which includes the prestigious JLR brand.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

