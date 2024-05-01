Advertisement

Tata Motors April sales: Tata Motors showcased a robust performance in April, with total sales reaching 77,521 units, according to a regulatory filing. The company's domestic sales surged significantly, reflecting an upward trajectory in both passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) segments.

In April 2024, Tata Motors recorded total domestic sales of 76,399 units, marking an increase from 68,514 units reported during the same period last year. The growth reflects the company's resilience and adaptability in navigating market dynamics.

Advertisement

The passenger vehicle (PV) segment remained a key driver of Tata Motors' performance, with total PV sales reaching 47,983 units in April. Despite the challenges posed by the evolving market landscape, Tata Motors managed to maintain its momentum in the PV segment, showcasing a marginal increase from 47,107 units sold in April of the previous year.

Tata Motors witnessed remarkable growth in its commercial vehicle (CV) segment, reporting total CV sales of 29,538 units in April. This represents a surge of 31 per cent year-over-year, reflecting a robust demand for commercial vehicles amidst evolving economic dynamics.

Advertisement

The stellar performance in the CV segment reflects Tata Motors' ability to capitalise on emerging opportunities and cater to the evolving needs of businesses across various sectors. The company's strategic focus on innovation, reliability, and customer-centric solutions continues to position it as a leader in the commercial vehicle market.

