Tata Motors Tamil Nadu plant: Tata Motors has finalised a deal to establish a Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, as confirmed by the state's industries minister on social media platform X on Wednesday.

The investment, spanning over a period of five years, holds the potential to generate up to 5,000 employment opportunities, as outlined by Tata Motors in an exchange filing.

Although Tata Motors has not specified the types of vehicles to be manufactured at the new plant, the move the enforces company's commitment to expanding its manufacturing footprint and enhancing production capacity.

This development follows closely on the heels of Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast commencing construction on a factory in Tamil Nadu, aiming to commence production by mid-next year.

Situated in the capital city of Chennai, often referred to as the "Detroit of Asia," Tamil Nadu hosts manufacturing facilities of numerous global automotive giants, including BMW, Daimler, and Hyundai.

The establishment of Tata Motors' new manufacturing plant further solidifies Tamil Nadu's status as a key hub for the automotive industry, attracting significant investments and reinforcing its position as a key player in the global automotive landscape.

(With Reuters inputs)