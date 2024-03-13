Updated March 13th, 2024 at 18:30 IST
Tata Motors to build Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu
The investment, spanning over a period of five years, holds the potential to generate up to 5,000 employment opportunities.
- Business
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Tata Motors Tamil Nadu plant: Tata Motors has finalised a deal to establish a Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, as confirmed by the state's industries minister on social media platform X on Wednesday.
The investment, spanning over a period of five years, holds the potential to generate up to 5,000 employment opportunities, as outlined by Tata Motors in an exchange filing.
Advertisement
Although Tata Motors has not specified the types of vehicles to be manufactured at the new plant, the move the enforces company's commitment to expanding its manufacturing footprint and enhancing production capacity.
This development follows closely on the heels of Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast commencing construction on a factory in Tamil Nadu, aiming to commence production by mid-next year.
Advertisement
Situated in the capital city of Chennai, often referred to as the "Detroit of Asia," Tamil Nadu hosts manufacturing facilities of numerous global automotive giants, including BMW, Daimler, and Hyundai.
The establishment of Tata Motors' new manufacturing plant further solidifies Tamil Nadu's status as a key hub for the automotive industry, attracting significant investments and reinforcing its position as a key player in the global automotive landscape.
Advertisement
(With Reuters inputs)
Advertisement
Published March 13th, 2024 at 18:30 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.