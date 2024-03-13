×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Tata Motors to build Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

The investment, spanning over a period of five years, holds the potential to generate up to 5,000 employment opportunities.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tata Motors Shares Rally as Commercial Vehicle Price Hike announcement
Tata Motors | Image:Tata Motors
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Tata Motors Tamil Nadu plant: Tata Motors has finalised a deal to establish a Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, as confirmed by the state's industries minister on social media platform X on Wednesday.

The investment, spanning over a period of five years, holds the potential to generate up to 5,000 employment opportunities, as outlined by Tata Motors in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

Although Tata Motors has not specified the types of vehicles to be manufactured at the new plant, the move the enforces company's commitment to expanding its manufacturing footprint and enhancing production capacity.

This development follows closely on the heels of Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast commencing construction on a factory in Tamil Nadu, aiming to commence production by mid-next year.

Advertisement

Situated in the capital city of Chennai, often referred to as the "Detroit of Asia," Tamil Nadu hosts manufacturing facilities of numerous global automotive giants, including BMW, Daimler, and Hyundai.

The establishment of Tata Motors' new manufacturing plant further solidifies Tamil Nadu's status as a key hub for the automotive industry, attracting significant investments and reinforcing its position as a key player in the global automotive landscape.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Adidas sales forecast 2024

Adidas catch-up remains

a minute ago
Man Hangs Self In Gurugram Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Former Employer

Man hangs Himself

5 minutes ago
Pune Water Supply

Water supply in chennai

6 minutes ago
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan Replies to Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Khela’ Jibe

BJP Seat Sharing

10 minutes ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

12 minutes ago
Sikandar Shaikh

Sikandar finds support

13 minutes ago
Equity markets witness fall

Equity markets fall

14 minutes ago
AB de Villiers

ABD sings fav Hindi song

15 minutes ago
Nimuben Bambhania, Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor are among 7 candidates from Gujarat who've been named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha.

BJP 2nd List: 7 From Guj

18 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

20 minutes ago
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking.

Goa Safe Driving

21 minutes ago
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership

Electric Mobility Scheme

22 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

22 minutes ago
Wall Street week ahead

Appreciate global invest

22 minutes ago
savita damodar paranjpe cast

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

23 minutes ago
SBI

SBI deadline on bonds

26 minutes ago
BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here

MP Lok Sabha

27 minutes ago
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Harassment by Intoxicated Neighbour

Bengaluru woman Harassed

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News5 hours ago

  4. IAS Officer Poses as Patient, Inspects Health Centre in UP's Firozabad

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo