TP Saurya Limited (TPSL), Tata Power's renewable energy arm, has announced the successful commissioning of a 200MW solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The project, executed for Tata Power Trading Company Limited (TPTCL), is expected to generate 485 million units of energy annually. This achievement is in line with the company's mission to contribute to India's renewable energy capacity.

The solar project will be seamlessly integrated into the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) Bus, ensuring efficient distribution of clean energy across the region. Despite facing various challenges, including adverse weather conditions such as soaring temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius, extreme cold winters, sandstorms, and geopolitical hurdles, the project was completed within the designated timeline.

The milestone reflects TPSL's unwavering commitment to sustainable energy solutions and demonstrates exceptional project execution and engineering expertise by the TPSL team.

Apart from its substantial energy output, the initiative is expected to have a major impact on environmental sustainability, resulting in an estimated annual decrease of 3,88,000 tonnes of carbon footprint. The project involved the installation of approximately 5,23,365 modules.

TPSL remains dedicated to pioneering innovative renewable energy projects and looks forward to continuing its journey towards a cleaner, greener future for India and beyond.

With the addition of this project, TPSL's total renewables capacity has reached 9,018 MW, including 4,547 MW projects under various stages of implementation. Its operational capacity stands at 4,471 MW, comprising 3,444 MW solar and 1,027 MW wind projects.

