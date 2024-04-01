×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Tata Power's renewable arm commissions 200MW solar project in Bikaner

Solar project will be seamlessly integrated into the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) Bus, ensuring efficient distribution of clean energy across the region.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tata Power shares rise after captive solar plant deal
Tata Power | Image:Tata Power
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

TP Saurya Limited (TPSL), Tata Power's renewable energy arm, has announced the successful commissioning of a 200MW solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The project, executed for Tata Power Trading Company Limited (TPTCL), is expected to generate 485 million units of energy annually. This achievement is in line with the company's mission to contribute to India's renewable energy capacity.

The solar project will be seamlessly integrated into the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) Bus, ensuring efficient distribution of clean energy across the region. Despite facing various challenges, including adverse weather conditions such as soaring temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius, extreme cold winters, sandstorms, and geopolitical hurdles, the project was completed within the designated timeline.

Advertisement

The milestone reflects TPSL's unwavering commitment to sustainable energy solutions and demonstrates exceptional project execution and engineering expertise by the TPSL team.

Apart from its substantial energy output, the initiative is expected to have a major impact on environmental sustainability, resulting in an estimated annual decrease of 3,88,000 tonnes of carbon footprint. The project involved the installation of approximately 5,23,365 modules.

Advertisement

TPSL remains dedicated to pioneering innovative renewable energy projects and looks forward to continuing its journey towards a cleaner, greener future for India and beyond.

With the addition of this project, TPSL's total renewables capacity has reached 9,018 MW, including 4,547 MW projects under various stages of implementation. Its operational capacity stands at 4,471 MW, comprising 3,444 MW solar and 1,027 MW wind projects.
 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Hardik needs Rohit's help

a few seconds ago
Tata Motors introduces Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT

Auto Sales Data

2 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo, Hardik Pandya, and Novak Djokovic

Pandya getting booed

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Tata Power shares rise after captive solar plant deal

Tata Power solar project

10 minutes ago
Hyundai IPO

Auto Sales Data

10 minutes ago
Delhi Police Warn of Traffic on Jail Road Due To AAP Protest Today

Delhi Police Advisory

10 minutes ago
ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the Crocus concert hall attack in Moscow.

Iran Alerted Russia?

10 minutes ago
SEBI

SEBI launches SCORES 2.0

11 minutes ago
Harassed Housekeeping staff speaks up

UP Police lodges case

11 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

14 minutes ago
European Parliament

Japan-EU cooperation

17 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

18 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

19 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki EV launch

Auto Sales Data

22 minutes ago
Ola registrations of over 53,000 units in March

Auto sales data

23 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams strategy

24 minutes ago
Mumbai-based M&M

Auto sales data

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News9 hours ago

  3. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World12 hours ago

  5. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo