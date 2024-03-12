×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Tata Power Solar sets up largest solar, battery energy storage project

The project, valued at Rs 945 crore, encompasses a 100 MW Solar PV Project combined with a 120 MWh Utility Scale Battery Energy Storage System.

Reported by: Business Desk
Solar power project
Solar power project | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tata Power's solar project: Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (TPSSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), has achieved a major feat by commissioning the country’s largest solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) project in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.

The project, valued at Rs 945 crore, encompasses a 100 MW Solar PV Project combined with a 120 MWh Utility Scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), aimed at fortifying India's renewable energy infrastructure.

Advertisement

Securing the contract from the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) in December 2021, TPSSL undertook the project on an Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, managing the entire project lifecycle from engineering to commissioning.

Despite encountering challenges including unsuitable full hard rock soil conditions and remote location hurdles, TPSSL showcased remarkable project execution and engineering excellence, ensuring timely completion within the stipulated timeframe.

Advertisement

The utilisation of Bifacial Mono Crystalline technology in the project, implemented across 239,685 modules, underlines TPSSL's commitment to deploying advanced and sustainable solutions in India's renewable energy landscape.

Expected to generate an estimated 243.53 million units of energy annually, the project holds the potential to reduce the carbon footprint by a substantial 4.87 million tonnes of carbon di oxide over the next 25 years, contributing to India's renewable energy targets.

Advertisement

"The successful commissioning of the largest solar and battery storage project for SECI, reflects the technical expertise and project execution skills of Tata Power Solar. This will ensure round-the-clock green energy and accelerate the renewable energy transition through innovative solutions," said Deepesh Nanda, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

Tata Power shares traded 3 per cent lower at Rs 401 following this development.
 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

2 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

2 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

2 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

4 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

15 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

17 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

17 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Attends Weapon Exercises 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran | LIVE

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Barcelona vs Napoli Live Streaming: How to watch the UCL match?

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Biggest Ajay Devgn Hits That Are Remakes

    Web Stories23 minutes ago

  4. Kerala on Alert After 190 Mumps Cases Reported in a Day

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Vishal Mega Mart eyes Rs 8,300 crore IPO to expand its footprint: Report

    Business News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo