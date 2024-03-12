Advertisement

Tata Power's solar project: Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (TPSSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), has achieved a major feat by commissioning the country’s largest solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) project in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.

The project, valued at Rs 945 crore, encompasses a 100 MW Solar PV Project combined with a 120 MWh Utility Scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), aimed at fortifying India's renewable energy infrastructure.

Securing the contract from the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) in December 2021, TPSSL undertook the project on an Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, managing the entire project lifecycle from engineering to commissioning.

Despite encountering challenges including unsuitable full hard rock soil conditions and remote location hurdles, TPSSL showcased remarkable project execution and engineering excellence, ensuring timely completion within the stipulated timeframe.

The utilisation of Bifacial Mono Crystalline technology in the project, implemented across 239,685 modules, underlines TPSSL's commitment to deploying advanced and sustainable solutions in India's renewable energy landscape.

Expected to generate an estimated 243.53 million units of energy annually, the project holds the potential to reduce the carbon footprint by a substantial 4.87 million tonnes of carbon di oxide over the next 25 years, contributing to India's renewable energy targets.

"The successful commissioning of the largest solar and battery storage project for SECI, reflects the technical expertise and project execution skills of Tata Power Solar. This will ensure round-the-clock green energy and accelerate the renewable energy transition through innovative solutions," said Deepesh Nanda, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

Tata Power shares traded 3 per cent lower at Rs 401 following this development.

