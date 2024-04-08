×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Tata Power’s arm prepared to meet Delhi's summer electricity demand

Anticipating a peak load of 2,351 MW this summer, Tata Power-DDL has secured power arrangements of up to 2500 MW through a combination of arrangements.

Reported by: Business Desk
To ensure uninterrupted power supply, Tata Power-DDL is leveraging advanced techniques | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), an electricity utility serving a population of 7 million in North Delhi, is gearing up to tackle the expected surge in power demand this summer. With temperatures expected to soar in the National Capital and the IMD forecasting above-normal maximum temperatures in Northeast India, Tata Power-DDL is proactively ensuring that its power infrastructure is equipped to handle the increased load.

Expecting a peak load of 2,351 MW this summer, Tata Power-DDL has secured power arrangements of up to 2500 MW through a combination of long-term, medium-term, and short-term tie-up arrangements, in addition to contingency planning. Last summer, the peak demand reached 2182 MW in Tata Power-DDL's operational area, highlighting the necessity for robust power supply arrangements.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply, Tata Power-DDL is leveraging advanced techniques such as Bilateral Agreements, Reserve Shutdown, and Power Exchange. In the event of unforeseen contingencies, the company will procure short-term power from the exchange. Moreover, advanced load forecasting statistical models are being employed to accurately predict power demand.

Furthermore, Tata Power-DDL's Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at Rohini and Rani Bagh will play a crucial role in providing continuous and reliable power to key customers during any exigency in the summer months. These battery energy storage systems utilize off-peak hours to charge and discharge power during peak conditions, enhancing grid stability and enabling on-demand energy delivery within milliseconds to seconds.

Employing cutting-edge technologies such as advanced statistical forecasting models, combined with state-of-the-art weather forecasting solutions leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Tata Power-DDL remains committed to ensuring a reliable power supply to its consumers. Through strategic planning and technological innovation, the company aims to meet the challenges posed by the summer season and uphold its commitment to delivering uninterrupted electricity to the residents of Delhi.

“At Tata Power-DDL, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide reliable power to our customers. As we approach the Summer season, we anticipate peak demand to reach approximately 2351 MW within our jurisdiction and we are well-prepared to meet this demand. Furthermore, we've invested in technological advancements and bolstered our network capacity to ensure seamless operations. Our proactive approach includes rigorous safety measures and maintenance initiatives across our distribution network. We've optimized load balancing at sub-stations, and deployed additional manpower, mobile transformers, and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) to swiftly address any emergencies said Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.
 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

