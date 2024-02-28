Advertisement

Tata's UK Gigafactory: Agratas, a subsidiary of Tata Group specialising in batteries, has officially confirmed the location for the construction of the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in the UK. This facility, often referred to as a "gigafactory," will be situated in Somerset, southwest England, on the Gravity Smart Campus near Bridgwater.



The project, announced last year, stresses a community-oriented approach, with Agratas aiming to involve locals in the process and providing opportunities for engagement and participation. The factory, projected to have a capacity of 40 GWh, is expected to fulfil nearly half of the UK automotive sector's battery manufacturing needs by the early 2030s.

Local community involvement

Tom Flack, CEO, Agratas, expressed enthusiasm about the investment, highlighting its potential to accelerate Britain's shift towards electric mobility while generating thousands of jobs. Flack emphasised the company's focus on engaging with the local community, announcing plans to hold events for residents to learn more about the project and meet the team behind it.



Agratas intends to collaborate closely with local and regional partners, including Somerset Council and educational institutions like Bridgwater and Taunton College, to develop tailored education and training programmes. These initiatives aim to create employment opportunities for residents in the region, with the factory itself expected to generate up to 4,000 high-skilled jobs and stimulate further job growth in the UK supply chain.

Gigafactory site updates

Residents near the future gigafactory site can expect to receive informational materials and updates on the project's progress. Preliminary construction work is already underway, with foundation establishment scheduled to commence in the coming months. The construction will proceed in phases, with battery production slated to commence in 2026.



Agratas' initial customers will include Tata Group firms such as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Tata Motors. Additionally, the company plans to manufacture batteries for various applications, including two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and energy storage solutions.



This development aligns with Tata Group's previous announcement of establishing Agratas as a subsidiary, with the UK chosen as the location for the company's first gigafactory outside India.

(With Reuters Inputs)