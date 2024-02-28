Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

Tata's Agratas locks in site for UK's largest EV battery facility

The gigafactory will be located in Somerset, southwest England, on the Gravity Smart Campus near Bridgwater.

Business Desk
Agratas
Agratas | Image:LinkedIn
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tata's UK Gigafactory: Agratas, a subsidiary of Tata Group specialising in batteries, has officially confirmed the location for the construction of the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in the UK. This facility, often referred to as a "gigafactory," will be situated in Somerset, southwest England, on the Gravity Smart Campus near Bridgwater.

The project, announced last year, stresses a community-oriented approach, with Agratas aiming to involve locals in the process and providing opportunities for engagement and participation. The factory, projected to have a capacity of 40 GWh, is expected to fulfil nearly half of the UK automotive sector's battery manufacturing needs by the early 2030s.

Local community involvement

Tom Flack, CEO, Agratas, expressed enthusiasm about the investment, highlighting its potential to accelerate Britain's shift towards electric mobility while generating thousands of jobs. Flack emphasised the company's focus on engaging with the local community, announcing plans to hold events for residents to learn more about the project and meet the team behind it.

Agratas intends to collaborate closely with local and regional partners, including Somerset Council and educational institutions like Bridgwater and Taunton College, to develop tailored education and training programmes. These initiatives aim to create employment opportunities for residents in the region, with the factory itself expected to generate up to 4,000 high-skilled jobs and stimulate further job growth in the UK supply chain.

Gigafactory site updates

Residents near the future gigafactory site can expect to receive informational materials and updates on the project's progress. Preliminary construction work is already underway, with foundation establishment scheduled to commence in the coming months. The construction will proceed in phases, with battery production slated to commence in 2026.

Agratas' initial customers will include Tata Group firms such as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Tata Motors. Additionally, the company plans to manufacture batteries for various applications, including two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and energy storage solutions.

This development aligns with Tata Group's previous announcement of establishing Agratas as a subsidiary, with the UK chosen as the location for the company's first gigafactory outside India.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

2 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

2 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

3 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

16 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

16 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

16 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

17 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

17 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

17 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

20 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistani Singer Slaps Comedian On Live TV Over 'Honeymoon' Joke

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. Agratas confirms site of UK’s largest EV battery plant

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. BJP Alleges 16 Lakh Fake Voters in WB, Submits Memorandum to State’s CEO

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  4. Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan thrown out of BCCI annual player contracts

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Traffic Alert: Road To Be Closed Near Chingrighata Crossing

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo