Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, hailed Gujarat as the "Gateway to the Future" and revealed the Tata Group's significant investments and expansion plans in the state.

Tata Group's deep roots in Gujarat

Chandrasekaran stressed the special connection the Tata Group shares with Gujarat, tracing back its origins to Navsari, the birthplace of Jamshad Ji Tata. The Tata Group's presence in Gujarat dates back to 1939, when Tata Chemicals marked the beginning. Currently, 21 Tata Group companies operate in Gujarat, employing over 50,000 people.

Gujarat's crucial role in EV technologies

Chandrasekaran highlighted Gujarat's pivotal role in Tata Group's electric vehicle (EV) technologies, particularly in Sanand. The chairman announced the imminent construction of a massive giga factory for lithium-ion batteries in Sanand, with construction set to commence in the coming months. Additionally, Tata Group is actively involved in the production of C295 defense aircraft, initiating in Vadodara and expanding to Dholera.

Major commitments and partnerships

N Chandrasekaran said Tata Group is on the verge of announcing a substantial semiconductor factory in Dolera, with negotiations expected to conclude shortly and operations set to commence in 2024. Chandrasekaran also revealed a partnership with the Indian government, Gujarat government, and the Indian Institute of Skills, focusing on training over 25,000 professionals annually in advanced manufacturing, EVs, advanced electronics, and hospitality. The project's first phase is scheduled for launch in March 2024.

Chandrasekaran underlined Gujarat's strategic importance for Tata Group, not only for current business growth but also as a key destination for future advanced tech industries in India. The state is positioned as one of the most crucial destinations for Tata Group's ambitious expansion and technological endeavors.