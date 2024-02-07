Updated January 19th, 2024 at 08:16 IST
Tata Steel likely to shutdown Port Talbot blast furnaces, putting 3,000 jobs at risk: Report
Tata Steel Port Talbot shutdown: Tata Steel is set to confirm the closure of both blast furnaces at its Port Talbot works, a move expected to result in the loss of around 3,000 jobs, according to the BBC. While this figure is anticipated to impact the entire UK, the majority of job losses are likely to be concentrated at the Port Talbot site, with a significant portion expected by September. The decision comes after a meeting between Tata executives and major trade unions, including Community, GMB, and Unite, and the formal announcement is expected on Friday.
Decision after crucial meeting
The decision follows a crucial meeting between Tata executives and major trade unions, including Community, GMB, and Unite, at a London hotel. This meeting reportedly played a pivotal role in shaping Tata's course of action.
The proposed shutdown of both blast furnaces is part of Tata's broader plan to replace them with a modern electric arc furnace. This shift aligns with Tata's commitment to sustainable and greener steelmaking practices. The decision has far-reaching implications for the workforce, particularly in Port Talbot, a major steelmaking hub.
The potential loss of around 3,000 jobs has raised concerns and garnered attention from trade unions. The majority of these job cuts are expected to impact the Port Talbot site, a move that could have a profound effect on the local community. Unions, including GMB, Community, and Unite, have been actively engaging with Tata to explore alternatives and mitigate the impact on the workforce.
