Updated April 7th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Tata Steel reports 6% growth in sales to 20 million tonnes in FY24

Notably, deliveries in the auto and special products segment surged by 8 per cent in FY24, totalling 2.9 MT

Reported by: Business Desk
Tata Steel job cut
Tata Steel | Image:Tata Steel
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tata Steel India has announced a 6 per cent increase in deliveries, reaching 19.90 million tonnes in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), driven by heightened demand from retail, automobile, and railway sectors. The company disclosed this information in a statement released on Saturday.

During the same period, Tata Steel India recorded a production of 18.85 million tonnes (MT) of steel, reflecting a 4 per cent rise compared to the preceding fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23).

Notably, deliveries in the auto and special products segment surged by 8 per cent in FY24, totalling 2.9 MT, surpassing the previous record set in FY23. Similarly, deliveries in the branded products and retail segment saw an 11 per cent increase to 6.5 MT, while those in the industrial products & projects segment rose by 6 per cent to 7.7 MT.

Tata Steel highlighted that the engineering sub-segment achieved its best-ever annual sales, driven by strong performance in pre-engineered buildings and railways, among other sectors.

The company also reported a major revenue growth from Tata Steel Aashiyana, its e-commerce platform catering to Individual Home Builders, which stood at Rs 2,240 crore in FY24, marking a 30 per cent increase driven by robust sales in the third and fourth quarters.

Furthermore, Tata Steel India achieved a record production of 20.8 MT of crude steel in FY24, marking a 4 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year's production of 19.88 MT. In the fourth quarter of FY24, crude steel production reached around 5.38 MT, compared to 5.15 MT in the same period of FY23.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel Netherlands reported a steel production of 4.80 MT and deliveries of 5.30 MT in FY24, showing a decline from the previous fiscal year when production was at 6.33 MT and sales stood at 5.62 MT. Tata Steel UK's liquid steel production in FY24 stood at 3.02 MT, with deliveries totalling 2.80 MT, remaining stable compared to the previous fiscal year.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

