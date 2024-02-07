English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

TCS partners with Australian university for net-zero research hub

The TCS GoZero Hub brings academia and industry together to create a centre for research, innovation, education, services, and digital solutions.

Business Desk
TCS GoZero Hub
TCS GoZero Hub | Image:TCS GoZero Hub
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sustainable digital transformation: Tata Consultancy Services, the country’s largest IT services company, has partnered with Macquarie University to launch the TCS GoZero Hub, a research and innovation centre for guiding organisations towards net zero carbon emissions.

The hub will focus on five core themes – energy transition, carbon management, nature positive future, circular economy and sustainable waste management, as well as climate adaptation and resilience.

Advertisement

Girish Ramachandran, President of TCS Asia Pacific said, “Innovating to build sustainable futures is something we are extremely passionate about at TCS. We’re joining forces (with  Macquarie University) to create a leading hub of research, innovation, education and solutions to enable informed decision-making towards a net-zero carbon future.”

The TCS GoZero Hub will also offer digital solutions for decarbonisation and circular economy across value chains, tailoring them to each organisation’s needs and helping them accelerate net-zero journeys.

Advertisement

Backed by TCS’s suite of over 200 sustainability services and solutions across different industry verticals, the hub will also support education pathways and provide relevant skills and knowledge to prepare students for future-focused careers in the space.

As part of the collaboration, multi-disciplinary approaches and ideas from across the industry and academia will drive research and innovation to accelerate the transition to a net-zero future. Aligning with the central themes of COP28, the hub will also pioneer how to limit and prepare for future climate change in Australia.

Advertisement

Professor S. Bruce Dowton, Vice-Chancellor of Macquarie University said, “Our partnership with TCS, and the launch of the TCS GoZero Hub, will further amplify our impact in exciting new ways as we help to address the global decarbonisation challenge and create a more sustainable, just and equitable society.”

The salt to software conglomerate also organised TCS Summit Asia Pacific 2023 which hosted over 250 leaders from 91 companies across the Asia Pacific region.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  3. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  4. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement