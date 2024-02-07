TCS partners with Australian university for net-zero research hub

Advertisement

Sustainable digital transformation: Tata Consultancy Services, the country’s largest IT services company, has partnered with Macquarie University to launch the TCS GoZero Hub, a research and innovation centre for guiding organisations towards net zero carbon emissions.

The hub will focus on five core themes – energy transition, carbon management, nature positive future, circular economy and sustainable waste management, as well as climate adaptation and resilience.

Girish Ramachandran, President of TCS Asia Pacific said, “Innovating to build sustainable futures is something we are extremely passionate about at TCS. We’re joining forces (with Macquarie University) to create a leading hub of research, innovation, education and solutions to enable informed decision-making towards a net-zero carbon future.”

The TCS GoZero Hub will also offer digital solutions for decarbonisation and circular economy across value chains, tailoring them to each organisation’s needs and helping them accelerate net-zero journeys.

Backed by TCS’s suite of over 200 sustainability services and solutions across different industry verticals, the hub will also support education pathways and provide relevant skills and knowledge to prepare students for future-focused careers in the space.

As part of the collaboration, multi-disciplinary approaches and ideas from across the industry and academia will drive research and innovation to accelerate the transition to a net-zero future. Aligning with the central themes of COP28, the hub will also pioneer how to limit and prepare for future climate change in Australia.

Professor S. Bruce Dowton, Vice-Chancellor of Macquarie University said, “Our partnership with TCS, and the launch of the TCS GoZero Hub, will further amplify our impact in exciting new ways as we help to address the global decarbonisation challenge and create a more sustainable, just and equitable society.”

The salt to software conglomerate also organised TCS Summit Asia Pacific 2023 which hosted over 250 leaders from 91 companies across the Asia Pacific region.