Tata Consultancy Services expects its employee count to decline in the upcoming quarters this year.

In a conference addressed by the top management, the company said recovery was bleak by the next quarter or even after that in Q1FY25, even as sentiment remained same.

Addressing the post-result press conference, CEO K. Krithivasan said the macro situation has not changed much, and the optimism of Fed rate cuts has not reflected on the ground level or in client decisions.

“We continue to hire but won’t be surprised if we see headcount decline in the next few quarters,” CHRO Milind Lakkad said.

The company is still looking to hire 40,000 freshers as targeted for FY24, he added. The company has also kicked off campus hiring, but does not have a definitive target on numbers owing to the market situation at present.

The overall situation has not deteriorated from the previous quarter, which is a positive sign, TCS said.

On the fall in BFSI projects, he said the same was attributed to the completion of large projects and furloughs in the segment.



The company registered a net profit of 11,058 crore, which was sequentially lower at 2.50 per cent on the back of a large legal settlement of Rs 958 crore.

Their Bengaluru-based contemporary Infosys posted a 2 per cent decline sequentially, and 7.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit annually at Rs 6,106 crore in Q3FY24.

(With agency inputs)