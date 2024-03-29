×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

TCS trains over 350,000 employees in generative AI skills

TCS is strategically positioning itself to create one of the largest AI-ready workforces globally by equipping its employees with foundational skills in GenAI.

Reported by: Business Desk
TCS 'cash for jobs' scam
TCS | Image:Tata Consultancy Services
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday, March 29, said that it has successfully trained over 350,000 employees in generative AI skills. This milestone marks a substantial leap from the company's previous announcement in January, wherein it disclosed the training of 150,000 employees in these crucial skill sets.

According to an official statement, TCS is strategically positioning itself to create one of the largest AI-ready workforces globally by equipping its employees with foundational skills in Generative AI (GenAI). This initiative underscores TCS's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and addressing the evolving needs of its customers.

Advertisement

In 2023, TCS made headlines by becoming the first technology company to establish a dedicated business unit focused on AI and cloud solutions. This move aimed to cater to the escalating demand from customers seeking to embrace cloud and AI technologies.

TCS's efforts in the realm of Generative AI have yielded tangible results, with notable applications enhancing customer experiences in various sectors. For instance, the company has leveraged GenAI capabilities to refine customer interactions in the aviation industry. This includes facilitating natural conversations with passengers during flight disruptions, offering alternative routing options, and streamlining the contract review process by identifying and validating clauses effectively.

Advertisement

Highlighting its strides in AI innovation, TCS announced its recognition by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Generative AI competency partner. This accolade underscores TCS's commitment to pioneering advancements in AI and cloud technologies, as acknowledged by Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head of TCS's AI.Cloud unit.

"Achieving AWS generative competency as a launch partner is a result of TCS' industry-leading and forward-looking investments along with our deep collaboration with AWS," remarked Krishna Mohan.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Renault anticipates benefits from higher prices, easing costs

Renault investment plans

a few seconds ago
Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Totally Dark

Power Failure in Mumbai

a minute ago
Foreign investors infuse over Rs 2 lakh crore in FY24

FPI infuse Rs 2 lakh cr

a minute ago
Representative image of poisoning death.

Dead Body Found in Box

a minute ago
Shein US IPO

Shein’s fast fashion come

4 minutes ago
Chinese flag

US China chip war

5 minutes ago
Education News

BIMTECH executive courses

8 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

9 minutes ago
Marginalised Communities Reaching Top Govt Positions Due To 'Affirmative Action': Justice B R Gavai

Justice B R Gavai

11 minutes ago
Retired Police constable gets five-year jail term for molesting minor girl

Man Jailed for Rape

16 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

17 minutes ago
Life Insurance Corporation

LIC opening

17 minutes ago
Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey: ‘Anti-India’ Bangladesh Journalist Who Questioned US, UN on Arvind Kejriwal

Anti-India Journalist

17 minutes ago
TCS

TCS trains 3.5 lakh in AI

18 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Uptick in MF investments

18 minutes ago
Elon Musk announces successful Neuralink brain chip implant in human recipient amidst controversy

Grok-1.5 AI Chatbot

21 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lowest Level of Mindset &

23 minutes ago
The collpased section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Baltimore Bridge Cost

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World7 hours ago

  2. 309 Nominations For LS Elections Rejected in Tamil Nadu During Scrutiny

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  3. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  4. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo