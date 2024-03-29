Advertisement

India's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday, March 29, said that it has successfully trained over 350,000 employees in generative AI skills. This milestone marks a substantial leap from the company's previous announcement in January, wherein it disclosed the training of 150,000 employees in these crucial skill sets.

According to an official statement, TCS is strategically positioning itself to create one of the largest AI-ready workforces globally by equipping its employees with foundational skills in Generative AI (GenAI). This initiative underscores TCS's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and addressing the evolving needs of its customers.

In 2023, TCS made headlines by becoming the first technology company to establish a dedicated business unit focused on AI and cloud solutions. This move aimed to cater to the escalating demand from customers seeking to embrace cloud and AI technologies.

TCS's efforts in the realm of Generative AI have yielded tangible results, with notable applications enhancing customer experiences in various sectors. For instance, the company has leveraged GenAI capabilities to refine customer interactions in the aviation industry. This includes facilitating natural conversations with passengers during flight disruptions, offering alternative routing options, and streamlining the contract review process by identifying and validating clauses effectively.

Highlighting its strides in AI innovation, TCS announced its recognition by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Generative AI competency partner. This accolade underscores TCS's commitment to pioneering advancements in AI and cloud technologies, as acknowledged by Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head of TCS's AI.Cloud unit.

"Achieving AWS generative competency as a launch partner is a result of TCS' industry-leading and forward-looking investments along with our deep collaboration with AWS," remarked Krishna Mohan.

