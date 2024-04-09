Advertisement

In a discussion with Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk stressed on the inevitability of electric cars gaining traction in India. Musk stated that India, being the most populous country in the world, should embrace electric vehicles just like any other nation, highlighting it as a "natural progression" for Tesla to introduce its electric vehicles in India.

Musk's remarks come amid Tesla's concerted efforts to establish a foothold in the Indian market. The company has been actively exploring options for setting up a cutting-edge manufacturing plant in the country. Both Maharashtra and Gujarat state governments have reportedly extended lucrative land offers to Tesla for this purpose, indicating significant strides in India's electric mobility landscape.

The proposed manufacturing plant, with an estimated investment between $2 billion to $3 billion, aims to cater to both domestic and international markets for Tesla's electric vehicles. The move aligns with India's new EV policy, which incentivises the establishment of manufacturing plants in the country and aims to position India as a preferred destination for EV production.

Under the government's EV scheme, manufacturers are encouraged to achieve significant levels of domestic value addition. This includes sourcing at least 25 per cent of vehicle parts domestically within three years of setting up the manufacturing unit, with the localisation level expected to increase to 50 per cent by the fifth year of operation.

Tesla's investment plans involve sending a team of experts to scout for suitable locations across India for the proposed manufacturing facility. Furthermore, the government is expected to formally invite applications for the EV tariff reduction scheme by the end of the month, which will allow eligible companies to import up to 8,000 vehicles annually.

Musk's statement reaffirms Tesla's commitment to enter the Indian market, echoing his earlier sentiments expressed during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June last year. Musk's visit to India is expected in 2024, underlining the electric carmaker's eagerness to capitalise on the growing importance of auto component suppliers from India in Tesla's EV supply chain, as noted by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during his visit to Tesla's manufacturing facility in California's Fremont in November 2023.

(With ANI inputs)

