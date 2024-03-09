×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Texas judge scraps US labour board rule that deemed companies as 'joint employers'

The NLRB is anticipated to contest Barker's decision by lodging an appeal with the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, headquartered in New Orleans.

Reported by: Business Desk
NLRB joint employers rule
NLRB joint employers rule | Image:Unsplash
A federal judge in Texas has ruled against a regulation proposed by the US National Labour Relations Board (NLRB), which faced opposition from major business entities. The regulation in question aimed to categorise numerous companies as employers of specific contract and franchise workers, thereby obligating them to engage in collective bargaining with the respective unions representing these workers.

US District Judge J Campbell Barker, presiding in Tyler, concurred with the primary critics of the "joint employers" rule, notably the US Chamber of Commerce, asserting that the regulation's scope was excessively broad and ran counter to federal labour statutes. Scheduled for implementation on Monday, the regulation, unveiled in October, faced a legal setback with Barker's ruling.

The NLRB is anticipated to contest Barker's decision by lodging an appeal with the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, headquartered in New Orleans.

Various sectors, including manufacturing and construction, heavily rely on staffing agencies and contractors to fulfil workforce requirements. Moreover, franchisors such as McDonald's, Burger King, and Dunkin' Donuts, traditionally detached from the day-to-day operational affairs of franchisees, were targeted by the rule.

Under the invalidated rule, companies would be deemed "joint employers" of contract and franchise workers if they exerted control over pivotal work-related aspects such as compensation, scheduling, disciplinary procedures, and oversight, irrespective of the directness or exercise of such control.

Advocates for the regulation, including the NLRB and numerous labour unions, contended that it was necessary to ensure corporate accountability and facilitate negotiations between companies and workers' representatives. Conversely, opponents, mainly comprising business consortia and several Republican factions, argued that the regulation would introduce ambiguity regarding the determination of an employer, thus disrupting prevalent franchising and contractual norms.

The issue of joint employment has remained a contentious topic for US enterprises, particularly since 2015, when the NLRB, under the administration of Barack Obama, adopted a standard akin to the now-rejected regulation. This standard, criticised by industry trade groups as impractical, threatened to overhaul the franchising landscape.

The rule, introduced during the tenure of President Joe Biden, aimed to rescind a regulation enacted under the presidency of Donald Trump.

As a precedent, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, in 2018, ruled in favour of a waste management firm contesting the Obama-era standard, citing the NLRB's failure to provide a clear delineation regarding the threshold of indirect control indicative of joint employment. Subsequently, in 2020, the board endorsed a rule, favoured by business interests, stipulating that companies must exercise "direct and immediate" control over workers to qualify as joint employers.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published March 9th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

