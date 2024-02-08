English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Thailand expects 8 million Chinese tourists in 2024

Thailand expects 8 million tourists from China in 2024 after both countries agreed to permanently waive visa requirements for each other's citizens from March.

Thailand
Thailand | Image:Unsplash
Thailand Tourism: Thailand expects 8 million tourists from China in 2024 after both countries agreed to permanently waive visa requirements for each other's citizens from March, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

Moreover, it is targeting at least 34 million arrivals from China this year.

Chai Wacharonke said the visa waiver will help both the two countries to increase in flights, pushing down ticket prices and boosting Chinese arrivals in Thailand.

Thailand is Southeast Asia's second-largest economy in September temporarily dropped visa requirements for Chinese tourists. Last year, it recorded 3.51 million arrivals from China out of a total of 28 million arrivals.

That compared with a pre-COVID record of 39 million worldwide arrivals with 11 million from China.

Thailand depends upon the tourism sector as part of the major revenue generation sector for the economy. It generated 1.2 trillion baht ($34.63 billion) of revenue in 2023, government data showed.

Loosening entry requirements is Thailand's latest push to boost arrivals. The Thai government this week reduced taxes on alcoholic beverages and entertainment venues. The opening hours for nightclubs was also extended from 2am to 4am.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 5th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

