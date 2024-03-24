Advertisement

Tech vibes: The festival of Holi brings a frolic time filled with colourful celebrations. From vibrant colours to drenching waterguns and splashy fun, the festivities bring fervour to all.

But as our lives are incomplete without our tech companions, here’s a list of gadgets you need for the perfect Holi party.

From smartphones and speakers that can battle the rugged Holi play, to televisions for the perfect ambience - here are the handpicked gadgets for your Holi celebrations.

Vibrant Colours, sans the water





Source: Redmi



For celebrations that are incomplete without being splashed with water, the Redmi Note 13 range of Pro +, Pro 5G and the flagship Redmi Note 13 is the perfect fit.



With IP68 dust and water resistance for resisting rough play, the smartphone also comes with a 3D AMOLED curved display for immersive visuals for being updated, and not missing out on captures and content quality.



It has a powerful 200MP main camera for capturing high-resolution photos.

With a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset for smooth performance, the phone also has a 120Hz Adaptive Sync Refresh Rate for smoother motion.It comes with long-lasting battery, 5G connectivity and the latest MIUI software.



The phone is bundled with the Redmi Watch 3 Active to keep track of fitness goals.

2. Holi beats, with no splash fear





Source: JBL

To carry your music on the go, and with bass that does not care for water, the JBL Go 3 is a tried-and-tested reliable speaker from the house of JBL speakers.

The compact and portable design makes it easy to carry around, and start the party wherever the speaker goes.

Built with IP67 water and dust resistance, the speaker does not care for water and colors flying everywhere during the Holi celebrations.

With powerful sound that has crisp highs, deep bass, and immersive audio the compact speaker does not minimise on loud and clear sound for vibrant party music.



It also comes with a long battery life of upto five hours on a single charge, and comes with USB-C charging.

With a range of 20-30 ft for wireless Bluetooth connectivity, the speaker also comes with 3 buttons on the top for easy navigation between music, and clicky buttons that do not care for smeared hands.

Filling the room with colourful vibes



Source: Kodak



Whether it’s about connecting music for the party outside, taking a quick snack break and playing Holi song videos in the background, or watching a relaxing movie after the celebrations, the Kodak 9XPRO Series Android LED TV promises to be the centerpiece of your Holi celebrations.

With its 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready display, the Kodak 329X5051 offers a visual experience that brings colors to life, as you watch your favourite music videos.



With an HD-Ready Resolution with super contrast and high brightness, the device is compatible with iPhone, tablet and Android devices.

It also runs on the Android TV operating system, with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar and voice controls for easier navigation.

The budget smart TV also comes with streaming options through Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ports and USB ports for enjoying the entertainment experience.

It also comes with 30 Watts sound Output and Dolby Digital Plus for the best audio experience.

