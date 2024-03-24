×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 19:58 IST

The best tech companions for a worry-free Holi party

From loud bass and colourful visuals, to a rain dance with water splashing without worry, check out these gadgets that suit the vibrant Holi environment

Reported by: Business Desk
Holi Gadgets
Holi Gadgets | Image:Microsoft Designer
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Tech vibes: The festival of Holi brings a frolic time filled with colourful celebrations. From vibrant colours to drenching waterguns and splashy fun, the festivities bring fervour to all.

But as our lives are incomplete without our tech companions, here’s a list of gadgets you need for the perfect Holi party.

Advertisement

From smartphones and speakers that can battle the rugged Holi play, to televisions for the perfect ambience - here are the handpicked gadgets for your Holi celebrations.

 Vibrant Colours, sans the water



Source: Redmi

For celebrations that are incomplete without being splashed with water, the Redmi Note 13 range of Pro +, Pro 5G and the flagship Redmi Note 13 is the perfect fit. 

With IP68 dust and water resistance for resisting rough play, the smartphone also comes with a 3D AMOLED curved display for immersive visuals for being updated, and not missing out on captures and content quality. 

It has a powerful 200MP main camera for capturing high-resolution photos.
With a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset for smooth performance, the phone also has a 120Hz Adaptive Sync Refresh Rate for smoother motion.It comes with long-lasting battery, 5G connectivity and the latest MIUI software.

The phone is bundled with the Redmi Watch 3 Active to keep track of fitness goals.

2. Holi beats, with no splash fear

Source: JBL

To carry your music on the go, and with bass that does not care for water, the JBL Go 3 is a tried-and-tested reliable speaker from the house of JBL speakers.

Advertisement

The compact and portable design makes it easy to carry around, and start the party wherever the speaker goes.

 Built with IP67 water and dust resistance, the speaker does not care for water and colors flying everywhere during the Holi celebrations.

Advertisement

 With powerful sound that has crisp highs, deep bass, and immersive audio the compact speaker does not minimise on loud and clear sound for vibrant party music.

It also comes with a long battery life of upto five hours on a single charge, and comes with USB-C charging. 

 With a range of 20-30 ft for wireless Bluetooth connectivity, the speaker also comes with 3 buttons on the top for easy navigation between music, and clicky buttons that do not care for smeared hands.

Advertisement

Filling the room with colourful vibes


Source: Kodak

Whether it’s about connecting music for the party outside, taking a quick snack break and playing Holi song videos in the background, or watching a relaxing movie after the celebrations, the Kodak 9XPRO Series Android LED TV promises to be the centerpiece of your Holi celebrations.  

Advertisement

With its 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready display, the Kodak 329X5051 offers a visual experience that brings colors to life, as you watch your favourite music videos.

With an HD-Ready Resolution with super contrast and high brightness, the device is compatible with iPhone, tablet and Android devices.

It also runs on the Android TV operating system, with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar and voice controls for easier navigation.

Advertisement

 The budget smart TV also comes with streaming options through Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ports and USB ports for enjoying the entertainment experience.

 It also comes with 30 Watts sound Output and Dolby Digital Plus for the best audio experience.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 19:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

4 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

7 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

7 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

9 minutes ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

11 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

14 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

19 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

20 minutes ago
Housing

Housing.com acquisition

25 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Deccan's title hopes dim

32 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Ayodhya Temple

34 minutes ago
Shubankar Sharma

Shubankar tied 7th

36 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani

Cash-For-Query Case

37 minutes ago
Odisha FC IWL

Odisha FC win IWL trophy

39 minutes ago
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram

Snatching in Indirapuram

40 minutes ago
Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

41 minutes ago
Fixed Deposits

Inflation's impact on FD

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo