Titan growth outlook: Jewellery retailer Titan Company remains optimistic about sustaining healthy growth despite facing short-term challenges in the market. The company's consumer-centric approach, coupled with its strategic initiatives, positions it well for long-term success, Mumbai-based brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a report.

While demand remained steady in January and February of 2024, Titan witnessed a delay in demand in March due to rise in gold price, which is a typical trend during such months. However, the company continues to expand its store network, having added approximately 340 jewellery stores in the last two years. Moreover, Titan has focused on enhancing execution at existing stores while reducing gold premiums compared to peers, thereby safeguarding its operating margins, analysts at Motilal Oswal said.

Titan's management believes that maintaining a jewellery EBIT margin of 12-13 per cent is sustainable despite rising competition in the market. The company has implemented a multi-brand strategy to cater to a diverse user base, with brands like Mia targeting young, working women with stylish and affordable jewellery designs.

Motilal Oswal forecasts a robust growth trajectory for Titan, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent in revenue, 23 per cent in EBITDA, and 26 per cent in Profit After Tax (PAT) during FY24-26. The brokerage firm attributes Titan's superior competitive positioning, including sourcing capabilities, consumer trust, and youth-centric approach, as factors contributing to its strong growth potential.

Despite near-term consumption trends warranting caution, Motilal Oswal reiterates its Buy rating on Titan, with a target price of Rs 4,300 based on 65 times FY26E EPS. The brokerage firm stresses Titan's best-in-class execution track record and its commitment to expanding its user base as key drivers for sustained growth. Consumer preference for branded jewellers is expected to support Titan's robust growth trajectory, underscoring its resilience in the face of market challenges.