Advertisement

Job seekers to job creators: The young generation of today does not chase government jobs but has become employment creators, according to Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal was addressing a gathering of residents of Adarsh Welfare Association in Malad suburb of North Mumbai Lok Sabha Constituency on the night of March 31, from where he is contesting as a BJP candidate.

Advertisement

The meeting also saw BJP’s incumbent North Mumbai Lok Sabha member Gopal Shetty addressing the housing complex members, urging them to vote for Goyal.

“Today’s young men and women don’t run after government jobs (but) with their talents become job creators. Today’s youth are taking the country forward with new experiments and innovation,” Goyal said.

Advertisement

The Commerce and Industry Minister added that in the last 10 years, PM Narendra Modi took robust measures to bolster India’s economy, attempting to usher in good governance in all areas. He brought in several schemes for the welfare of the poor.

PM Modi toiled to bring India from the five fragile economies to the top five economies, the minister said.



India is on path to become a developed country by 2047 and have an economy 10 times bigger than now, he added.



(With PTI Inputs)