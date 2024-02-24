Advertisement

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended the introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) Supplementary Service in the Indian telecommunication network. This service would enable the display of caller names on phone screens, allowing subscribers to identify incoming calls more accurately.

The proposed CNAP service aims to provide a reliable alternative to existing caller identification solutions, which often rely on crowd-sourced data and may lack accuracy. TRAI's recommendations suggest that all telecom operators should offer CNAP to subscribers upon request, utilizing information provided by the subscriber in the Customer Application Form (CAF) for caller name identification.

Advertisement

Moreover, TRAI has proposed that subscriber entities with bulk or business connections should have the option to display their 'preferred name' instead of the name listed in the CAF. The preferred name could be the trademark name registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any other unique name duly registered with the government, subject to the entity's ability to provide necessary documentation.

The technical model outlined by TRAI for the implementation of CNAP in the telecommunication network sets the stage for enhanced caller identification capabilities, aligning with the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) directive seeking TRAI's views on introducing the CNAP facility.

Advertisement

The TRAI's recommendations come after a thorough consultation process involving stakeholders, public feedback, and industry inputs. While TRAI's proposal aims to improve caller identification and curb spam calls, industry body COAI had earlier expressed concerns regarding the mandatory implementation of CNAP, citing technical, privacy, and cost-related issues.

In response to TRAI's recommendations, Truecaller, a leading caller identification service provider, welcomed the initiative as a step towards enhancing communication safety and efficiency for Indian consumers. However, Truecaller emphasized that its advanced technology and AI capabilities go beyond basic caller identification, offering users a comprehensive solution to combat spam and scam calls.

Advertisement

As TRAI's recommendations pave the way for the introduction of CNAP in the Indian telecommunication landscape, stakeholders await further developments and potential actions by the government to address the growing challenge of spam calls effectively.

(With PTI inputs)