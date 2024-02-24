English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

TRAI proposes caller name display service to combat spam calls

The proposed CNAP service aims to provide a reliable alternative to existing caller identification solutions, which often rely on crowd-sourced data.

Business Desk
BEWARE: Did You Get Calls From Unknown Mobile Number Prompting To Dial '*401#'? Read Advisory
BEWARE: Did You Get Calls From Unknown Mobile Number Prompting To Dial '*401#'? Read Advisory | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended the introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) Supplementary Service in the Indian telecommunication network. This service would enable the display of caller names on phone screens, allowing subscribers to identify incoming calls more accurately.

The proposed CNAP service aims to provide a reliable alternative to existing caller identification solutions, which often rely on crowd-sourced data and may lack accuracy. TRAI's recommendations suggest that all telecom operators should offer CNAP to subscribers upon request, utilizing information provided by the subscriber in the Customer Application Form (CAF) for caller name identification.

Advertisement

Moreover, TRAI has proposed that subscriber entities with bulk or business connections should have the option to display their 'preferred name' instead of the name listed in the CAF. The preferred name could be the trademark name registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any other unique name duly registered with the government, subject to the entity's ability to provide necessary documentation.

The technical model outlined by TRAI for the implementation of CNAP in the telecommunication network sets the stage for enhanced caller identification capabilities, aligning with the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) directive seeking TRAI's views on introducing the CNAP facility.

Advertisement

The TRAI's recommendations come after a thorough consultation process involving stakeholders, public feedback, and industry inputs. While TRAI's proposal aims to improve caller identification and curb spam calls, industry body COAI had earlier expressed concerns regarding the mandatory implementation of CNAP, citing technical, privacy, and cost-related issues.

In response to TRAI's recommendations, Truecaller, a leading caller identification service provider, welcomed the initiative as a step towards enhancing communication safety and efficiency for Indian consumers. However, Truecaller emphasized that its advanced technology and AI capabilities go beyond basic caller identification, offering users a comprehensive solution to combat spam and scam calls.

Advertisement

As TRAI's recommendations pave the way for the introduction of CNAP in the Indian telecommunication landscape, stakeholders await further developments and potential actions by the government to address the growing challenge of spam calls effectively.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

2 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

3 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

3 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

12 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

13 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

14 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

17 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

17 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

20 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

21 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India's EV Market Charges Ahead: Accelerating growth and innovation

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Nikki Haley Says ‘Donald Trump Will Not Win 2024 General Election’

    World9 minutes ago

  3. Amid ‘Rasta Roko’ Protest, Jarange Accuses Shinde Govt of Using Tricks

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates: IND eye to gain momentum

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. DK Shivakumar Skips Strategy Meet for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo