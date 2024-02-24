Updated February 24th, 2024 at 17:26 IST
Transformers and Rectifiers secures Rs 232 crore order from Power Grid
Transformers and Rectifiers India has committed to completing the entire project within a timeline of 21 months from the date of the notification of award
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Transformer manufacturer Transformers and Rectifiers India has bagged an order worth Rs 232 crore from Power Grid. The order pertains to the designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, and supply of essential infrastructure components for power transmission.
According to the details disclosed in a stock exchange filing, the order encompasses the production of 5 units of 500 MVA, 400/220/33kV, 3-Phase ICT (Isolated Phase Transformers), along with an additional 5 units of 500 MVA 400/220/33kV, 3-Phase Auto Transformers. The scope of work includes providing all necessary fittings, accessories, and services for the complete execution of the project, including local transportation, in-transit insurance, loading and unloading, as well as installation services.
Advertisement
Transformers and Rectifiers India has committed to completing the entire project within a timeline of 21 months from the date of the notification of award, signifying its dedication to timely execution and delivery.
The company said that this order falls within its normal course of business and does not constitute a related party transaction, thus ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory norms.
Advertisement
Established in 1994, Transformers & Rectifiers (I) Limited has solidified its position in the Indian transformer industry as a reputable manufacturer of a diverse range of transformers. With a commitment to quality and meeting both domestic and international market standards, the company continues to play a pivotal role in the country's power infrastructure development.
Advertisement
Published February 24th, 2024 at 17:26 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: Toss at 7 PM ISTSports 27 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.