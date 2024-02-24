Advertisement

Transformer manufacturer Transformers and Rectifiers India has bagged an order worth Rs 232 crore from Power Grid. The order pertains to the designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, and supply of essential infrastructure components for power transmission.

According to the details disclosed in a stock exchange filing, the order encompasses the production of 5 units of 500 MVA, 400/220/33kV, 3-Phase ICT (Isolated Phase Transformers), along with an additional 5 units of 500 MVA 400/220/33kV, 3-Phase Auto Transformers. The scope of work includes providing all necessary fittings, accessories, and services for the complete execution of the project, including local transportation, in-transit insurance, loading and unloading, as well as installation services.

Advertisement

Transformers and Rectifiers India has committed to completing the entire project within a timeline of 21 months from the date of the notification of award, signifying its dedication to timely execution and delivery.

The company said that this order falls within its normal course of business and does not constitute a related party transaction, thus ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory norms.

Advertisement

Established in 1994, Transformers & Rectifiers (I) Limited has solidified its position in the Indian transformer industry as a reputable manufacturer of a diverse range of transformers. With a commitment to quality and meeting both domestic and international market standards, the company continues to play a pivotal role in the country's power infrastructure development.

