Updated January 18th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Two-wheeler EV insurance sees uptick with PhonePe driving 65% growth

Another player, Digit Insurance introduced additional features for two-wheeler and four-wheeler EV insurance amid demand surge

Business Desk
Ola MoveOS 4 introduced with Ola Maps
Ola MoveOS 4 introduced with Ola Maps | Image:Ola Electric
  • 2 min read
Fintech platform PhonePe has contributed to over 65 per cent growth for two-wheeler digital Insurance in India over the last 2 years, indicating a shift in the Indian insurance industry as well as the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

The government has introduced incentives like the FAME scheme for boosting sales, which saw a surge during the festive season even after the subsidy was cut from 40 per cent to 15 per cent in June last year.

The Walmart-backed fintech said it has facilitated over 75 million vehicle insurance quotes and 400 million quotes across insurance products. 

The company first offered insurance on its platform in September 2021, having sold over 9 million policies.

Notably, 4 million policies were sold last year alone. 

The digital insurance market is growing at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24 per cent.

Vishal Gupta, CEO of PhonePe Insurance said PhonePe’s innovative approach and customer-centric solutions have played a pivotal role in reshaping the landscape of the digital insurance space. 

 Another insurance company in the full-stack realm, Digit Insurance launched a comprehensive EV Shield add-on cover under its Motor Own Damage policy for four-wheeler and two-wheeler electric and hybrid vehicles.

The Indian EV market has seen a significant growth, 15.29 lakh sales in the January to December 2023 period. 

Digit said it has introduced the specific add-on cover to meet this rising demand and address the unique insurance needs of EVs. 

Mayur Kacholiya, Head of Motor Product at Digit General Insurance, said, “Our new EV-specific add-on coverage is designed to meet the evolving changes and needs of EV vehicle owners. The severity of damage among EVs can be higher and the repairs for the same can be costly due to expensive components and need for specialised automotive technicians.”

Notably, India's EV market is pegged to become a $266 billion market with projected sales of 1 crore EVs per year by 2030. 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

