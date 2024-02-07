English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Udaan CFO quits company, to return to Indigo parent as group CEO

Pande’s resignation comes after top-level exits at the B2B e-commerce platform, which raised $340 million last month but laid off 100 employees

Business Desk
Aditya Pande | Udaan, InterGlobe Enterprises
Aditya Pande | Udaan, InterGlobe Enterprises | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Top-level exit: B2B e-commerce platform Udaan’s Chief Financial Officer Aditya Pande has stepped down from his role after three years at the company.

The exit comes after Udaan raised $340 million as part of its late-stage Series E round in December, but also let go of 100 employees. Other high-profile exits from the company include Vivek Gupta, the chief business officer of Udaan’s Essentials business, and chief technology officer Gaurav Bhalotia.

Advertisement

The company has elevated two senior-level employees to oversee financial functions after Pande’s departure.

Who next?

While the group’s finance controller Kiran Thadimarri has been elevated to the role of executive management, taking on the charge for treasury, corporate finance, and corporate audit, the Head of Corporate Strategy and investor relations Vishnu Menon will take on the additional charge of business finance.

Udaan, founded in 2016, is backed by Lightspeed India, Microsoft, and GGV Capital, as per data platform Tracxn. 

Advertisement

Where is Pande headed?

Pande has joined InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of India’s largest airline IndiGo as group chief executive officer from March 1.

Advertisement

Notably, he was CFO for IndiGo from August 2019 to February 2021, which is a subsidiary of InterGlobe Enterprises.

"With the exception of IndiGo, Aditya (Pande) will have overall responsibility for setting InterGlobe's strategic agenda and to oversee and continue to strengthen the leadership of the company's line businesses and the corporate staff functions," InterGlobe Enterprises stated.

Advertisement

Pande will be responsible for InterGlobe’s overall strategy barring IndiGo, and will report to group managing director Rahul Bhatia.

Spanning a career of 25 years, Pande has had stints at General Electric and Arthur Andersen, an accounting firm in the US. He has also been CFO of GE Healthcare, in charge of regional finances for India, Africa, ASEAN, and the Middle East region. His longest stint was at GE South Asia at close to 12 years. Pande also served at Genpact on VP level for their financial planning operations for close to three years.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  3. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  5. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement