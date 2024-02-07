Advertisement

Top-level exit: B2B e-commerce platform Udaan’s Chief Financial Officer Aditya Pande has stepped down from his role after three years at the company.

The exit comes after Udaan raised $340 million as part of its late-stage Series E round in December, but also let go of 100 employees. Other high-profile exits from the company include Vivek Gupta, the chief business officer of Udaan’s Essentials business, and chief technology officer Gaurav Bhalotia.

The company has elevated two senior-level employees to oversee financial functions after Pande’s departure.

Who next?

While the group’s finance controller Kiran Thadimarri has been elevated to the role of executive management, taking on the charge for treasury, corporate finance, and corporate audit, the Head of Corporate Strategy and investor relations Vishnu Menon will take on the additional charge of business finance.

Udaan, founded in 2016, is backed by Lightspeed India, Microsoft, and GGV Capital, as per data platform Tracxn.

Where is Pande headed?

Pande has joined InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of India’s largest airline IndiGo as group chief executive officer from March 1.

Notably, he was CFO for IndiGo from August 2019 to February 2021, which is a subsidiary of InterGlobe Enterprises.

"With the exception of IndiGo, Aditya (Pande) will have overall responsibility for setting InterGlobe's strategic agenda and to oversee and continue to strengthen the leadership of the company's line businesses and the corporate staff functions," InterGlobe Enterprises stated.

Pande will be responsible for InterGlobe’s overall strategy barring IndiGo, and will report to group managing director Rahul Bhatia.

Spanning a career of 25 years, Pande has had stints at General Electric and Arthur Andersen, an accounting firm in the US. He has also been CFO of GE Healthcare, in charge of regional finances for India, Africa, ASEAN, and the Middle East region. His longest stint was at GE South Asia at close to 12 years. Pande also served at Genpact on VP level for their financial planning operations for close to three years.