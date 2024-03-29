Advertisement

Two ships belonging to the United Kingdom's Royal Navy, under the ownership of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, have docked at Larsen and Toubro's Shipbuilding facility in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu, for scheduled maintenance activities.

RFA 'Argus' and RFA 'Lyme Bay' have arrived at the shipyard situated in Ennore, north of Chennai, for their respective "Assisted Maintenance Period" and "Self Maintenance Period," according to a press release from L&T Shipbuilding issued on Friday.

J.D. Patil, Member of Executive Council of Management and Advisor to CMD at L&T, expressed satisfaction with the successful collaboration between the Royal Navy and L&T Shipbuilding. He noted that this partnership exemplifies the spirit of cooperation and is a direct outcome of the logistics-sharing agreement signed between the United Kingdom and India in 2022.

Oliver Ballhatchet, British Deputy High Commissioner, emphasized the historic nature of this collaboration, highlighting that it marks the first instance of Royal Navy ships undergoing scheduled maintenance routines in India. He underscored the significance of this move in advancing the India-UK 2030 roadmap and addressing shared global security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

RFA 'Argus' serves as a primary casualty receiving ship and aviation support vessel, while RFA 'Lyme Bay' functions as a landing ship dock for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. This development reflects the strengthening ties between India and the United Kingdom, particularly in the maritime sector, paving the way for future collaborations and strategic partnerships.

(With PTI inputs)

