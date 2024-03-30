Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:52 IST
UltraTech Cement receives Rs 21.13 crore demand order from Chattisgarh Government
Demand notice to UltraTech Cement: UltraTech Cement, a cement manufacturing major, disclosed on Friday that it has been served a demand order amounting to Rs 21.13 crore by the Chhattisgarh government for purportedly falling short of minimum production obligations. According to a regulatory filing made by the Aditya Birla Group subsidiary, the demand order was received on Thursday from the Collector, Balodabazar, Mining Department, Chhattisgarh.
"The company has received a demand order from the Collector, Balodabazar, Mining Department, Chhattisgarh, for an amount of Rs 21.13 crore against minimum production requirement as per the Mine Development and Production Agreement ("MDPA")," stated UltraTech.
Regarding the alleged violations, the company cited "production not done as per MDPA."
UltraTech operates a grey cement manufacturing facility in Baloda Bazar, Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh.
The company commands a consolidated capacity of 146.2 million tonnes per annum of grey cement, positioning it as the third largest cement producer globally, excluding China.
(With PTI inputs)
Published March 30th, 2024 at 10:52 IST