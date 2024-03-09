Advertisement

Made in India, for the world: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 9 praised Nivetti Systems for indigenously developing the 2.4 tbps router.

He said it was a momentous achievement for the nation.

"I came to Bengaluru for a very special purpose. First indigenously developed 2.4 tbps router. It's not a very small thing. It's really a momentous achievement for our country," the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Communication, Information Technology and Railways portfolios said during the launch.

"This is indeed a very big milestone that we have achieved," he added.

Vaishnaw expressed his wish for thousands of the products to be installed in the country in coming months, and that Nivetti 2.4 tbps goes on to be exported to the world.

Terabytes per second (TBps) is the rate of data transmission, which is equal to 1,000 gigabytes or one lakh crore bytes per second.

Vaishnaw said a router is a sort of device which obtains multiple information and dates from several sources, which it goes on to process correctly and circulate in the apt destination.

“Router is a digital postman, which delivers the information to the right receptor from one end to another,” Vaishnaw said.

He added that the technology will aid all sectors ranging from railways communication network, power grid, tele-communication and television media.

The Union Minister highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a distinct focus on the development and scaling up of technologies.

"That's where a product like this 2.4 tbps router comes in, right bang into the framework that our Prime Minister is trying to build," he added.

Manufacturing no longer remains old fashioned, Vaishnaw said, where it used to be a mechanical activity in practical terms.



He explained that today's manufacturing involves lots of software, innovation and a combination of brain power in the hardware.

"Having a very strong base of software and having very significantly large design capabilities make us absolutely at a takeoff point where we can become a major product nation in the world."



He added that the nation is a good service nation, and will continue to be that.



“We will continue to grow on the services. In parallel, we make our efforts to become a product nation and a manufacturing nation. That's the focus," Vaishnaw said in his address.

Every nation globally has supported its innovators, he stated, adding that they are aided with financial policy, incentives for new designs and products.



India has also started on this process through multiple structures, Vaishnaw said.

He also predicted victory for the BJP-led NDA government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying that a third term of the Modi regime will benefit innovators largely.

"In Narendra Modi's third term many of these things will be scaled up in a very big way, in a manner by which innovators can look at significant market opportunities, innovators can look at significant export opportunities and a framework where the regulation is there to support them," Vaishnaw said.



(With PTI Inputs)