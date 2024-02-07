Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Union votes to strike at Taiwan's Eva Airways

The union began balloting members on strike action last month after talks with the second-largest airway broke down.

Business Desk
EVA Airways
EVA Airways | Image:EVA Airways
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pilot's Strike: A pilots' union on Monday voted to strike at Taiwan's Eva Airways in a dispute over salaries and working conditions, raising the prospect of industrial action that could impact flights over the crucial Lunar New Year holidays next month.

Taoyuan Union of Pilots said Eva Airways has not raised salaries enough and has been recruiting foreign pilots to fill manpower shortages without adhering to the law. However, Eva stated it has steadily been raising salaries and has not recruited any pilots in contravention of the law.

Advertisement

The union began balloting members on strike action last month after talks with the second-largest airway broke down.

In a statement after the vote was counted, the union said pilots had voted to authorise it to launch strike action and it expected strikes to take place around the Lunar New Year, but did not give exact dates.

Advertisement

The week-long Lunar New Year holiday starts in Taiwan on February 8.

Eva, in a statement, expressed regret at the vote and called on the union to keep talking. TheTawian-based airline major Eva said it "will not abandon negotiations with the trade union".

Advertisement

The union said the strike will be announced 24 hours before it commences, while sharing expectations of disruptions to long-haul flights. 
However, the union body further mentioned that it is still willing to talk to the airline "until the last moment" to prevent it from taking place.

Eva said it has set up an emergency response team to respond to any strike and will announce affected flights on its website as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration said it hoped both sides would consider the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday and give priority to the rights and interests of passengers, and uphold good faith and communicate rationally with each other.

In 2019, Eva cancelled hundreds of flights during an almost one month-long flight attendants' strike - the longest-ever strike for Taiwan's aviation industry.

Advertisement

This month, Eva finalised an order for 33 Airbus aircraft, with the airline previously indicating the deal was worth up to $10.1 billion. 

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

15 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News6 minutes ago

  2. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement