Updated January 19th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

United Nations predicts full recovery in international tourism in 2024

The positive outlook is attributed to increased global air connectivity and a strong resurgence in Asian markets.

Business Desk
Representative Image
Representative Image | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The United Nations' World Tourism Organisation predicts a full recovery from the pandemic in 2024. International tourist arrivals are anticipated to surpass 2019 figures by 2 per cent, signalling a robust comeback for the sector.

The positive outlook is attributed to increased global air connectivity and a strong resurgence in Asian markets. Despite concerns over geopolitical instability in the Middle East and other regions impacting traveller confidence, the UN tourism body remains optimistic about a complete rebound in tourism activities worldwide this year.

In 2023, travel demand in Europe and Africa nearly reached pre-pandemic levels and even surpassed them in the Middle East. Notably, destinations such as Mediterranean Europe, the Caribbean, and certain sub-regions in Central America and North Africa exceeded their international tourism arrivals from 2019.

Anticipating a significant boost, the UN organisation foresees a soaring Chinese market in 2024. This follows the Chinese government's decision to allow visa-free travel for citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia until November 30, 2024. Furthermore, an increase in flight capacity into and out of China is expected this year.

In 2023, international tourism rebounded to 88% of pre-pandemic levels, attracting an estimated 1.3 billion international travellers. The overall industry's contribution to the global economy in 2023 amounted to an impressive $3.3 trillion, according to the latest report. These encouraging trends point towards a promising year for the international tourism sector in 2024, with various regions and markets showing resilience and recovery.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

