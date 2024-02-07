English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:18 IST

United Spirits' Q3 profit surges to Rs 459 crore, driven by demand for premium liquor

United Spirits' premium segment, featuring distinguished brands like Johnnie Walker, Signature, and Antiquity, contributed to 80% of company's net sales.

Business Desk
United Spirits Q3 profits
United Spirits Q3 profits | Image:United Spirits
United Spirits Q3 results: United Spirits, the maker of renowned brands like Smirnoff vodka, has witnessed a substantial surge in third-quarter profits, attributing the growth to robust demand for its premium alcohol selections.

The third quarter, ending December 31, saw a remarkable 51 per cent increase in profit before exceptional items and taxes for the Diageo PLC-owned company, reaching Rs 459 crore compared to the same period the previous year.

The notable preference among affluent Indians for higher-end products, including cars, food, and liquor, has played a pivotal role in sustaining this positive trend, defying the impact of inflation.

United Spirits' premium segment, featuring distinguished brands like Johnnie Walker, Signature, and Antiquity, contributed significantly, accounting for approximately 80 per cent of the company's net sales and experiencing a growth of 4.6 per cent in the quarter.

In contrast, sales in the 'popular' segment, comprising brands like McDowell's No. 1, Vat 69, and Royal Challenger, faced challenges due to inflation and heightened competition, resulting in a nearly 23 per cent decline in the quarter.

The company's overall revenue demonstrated a 5 per cent rise, reaching Rs 6,949 crore, marking a reversal of the declining revenue trend observed in the preceding four quarters.

United Spirits reaped the benefits of reduced input costs for glass, packing materials, and barley, leading to a 7 per cent reduction in raw material expenses. However, analysts point out that costs associated with extra-neutral alcohol, a key ingredient, continue to pose challenges for liquor manufacturers.

With increased profitability and a thriving market for premium brands, United Spirits sets a positive tone for the industry. Rival Radico Khaitan, producer of Magic Moments vodka, is slated to reveal its third-quarter results next month, providing further insights into the sector's performance.

The shares of United Spirits ended 1.10 per cent lower at Rs 1,096.60 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:16 IST

