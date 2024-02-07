Advertisement

Ted Talk scam India: Renowned US-based global platform for innovative ideas, TED, has issued a statement on a widespread scam operating in India under the deceptive names of “TED India,” “TED Studios India,” “TEDIND,” “TED Studios,” and “TED Bharat.” The organisation, dedicated to amplifying individual voices, has warned the public about fraudulent entities conducting unauthorised TED talks in exchange for substantial fees.

The alleged scam involves promoters based in India who claim affiliation with TED, organising events such as TED talks in various cities, with the most recent one reported in Delhi in September 2023. These entities purportedly seek payments from individuals for speaking engagements, TED coaching, and TED franchise opportunities. However, TED has categorically stated that these organisations have no legitimate connection to TED and are not authorised to utilise the TED brand in any manner.

TED said that individuals should exercise caution and avoid engaging with these fraudulent organisations. “As a reminder, TED and TEDx never charge speakers to give talks. Any event that requires payment in exchange for the opportunity to speak is not an official TED event,” the statement added.

To combat this fraudulent activity, TED has encouraged anyone who has interacted with these groups to report their experiences through a dedicated form on their website. TED has also advised individuals who may have been approached by these entities or have information about their activities to report them to the appropriate authorities.