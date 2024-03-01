Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Vedanta Aluminium aims for 30% women workforce ratio by next fiscal year: CEO Slaven

The company's CEO, John Slaven, said that Vedanta Aluminium, with a total headcount exceeding 25,000, currently boasts a 22% female workforce.

Business Desk
Vedanta Aluminum gender diversity
Vedanta Aluminum gender diversity | Image:Vedanata Ltd
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vedanta Aluminum: India's largest aluminium producer Vedanta Aluminium is making strides towards gender diversity in its workforce, with plans to achieve a 30 per cent representation of women employees by the end of the next financial year, significantly ahead of its previously set target of 2030.

The company's CEO, John Slaven, said that Vedanta Aluminium, with a total headcount exceeding 25,000, currently boasts a 22 per cent female workforce. Slaven expressed confidence in meeting the ambitious goal, stating, "The company is on track to achieve a ratio of 30 per cent women employees on its rolls by the end of FY25." This milestone, if attained, would be achieved five years earlier than initially planned.

Advertisement

Highlighting the importance of gender diversity in the manufacturing industry, Slaven stressed the value of investing in female professionals. He noted that diverse perspectives lead to better decision-making processes, more comprehensive offerings tailored to diverse markets, and enhanced customer service.

Echoing Slaven's sentiments, Hemant Raghav, Head of Plant Security at Vedanta Jharsuguda, affirmed that working at Vedanta Aluminium ensures equal access to opportunities for women professionals.

Advertisement

Vedanta Aluminium, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd, holds significant importance in India's aluminum sector, contributing over half of the country's aluminum requirement in the fiscal year 2022-23. The shares of Vedanta Ltd rose 1.57 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 272.25 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

5 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

5 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

5 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

5 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

13 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Of Man Milking A King Cobra With Just His Bare Hand Goes Viral

    World8 minutes ago

  2. Bill Gates Advocates Indian Innovation & AI for Social Good at IIT Delhi

    Education10 minutes ago

  3. Football stars who fell into the DOPING NET, from Maradona to Guardiola

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. JMM Matlab Jam Kar Ke Khao: PM's Scathing Attack on INDI in Jharkhand

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Cong, Its Allies Biggest Enemies of Development: PM Attacks Oppn | LIVE

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo