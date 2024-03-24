×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:08 IST

Vedanta unveils $6 billion investment plan to fuel growth across sectors

This ambitious investment drive aims to bolster the company's annual EBITDA by at least $2.5 billion, positioning it for substantial growth and value creation.

Reported by: Business Desk
Vedanta
Vedanta | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vedanta investments: Billionaire-Anil Agarwal-led mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd has announced plans to invest a staggering $6 billion across various business verticals. This ambitious investment drive aims to bolster the company's annual EBITDA by at least $2.5 billion, positioning it for substantial growth and value creation in the coming years.

Expansive investment pipeline

At an investor meeting, Vedanta executives unveiled an expansive investment pipeline comprising over 50 active projects and expansions across multiple sectors, including aluminium, zinc, iron ore, steel, and oil and gas. These initiatives are projected to generate incremental revenue exceeding $6 billion, propelling the company's EBITDA from an anticipated $5 billion in the current fiscal year to $7.5 billion by FY27.

Vedanta Chairman, Anil Agarwal, expressed confidence in the company's trajectory, asserting that it is poised to achieve significant milestones over the next 25 years. Echoing his sentiments, Vice Chairman Naveen Agarwal elaborated on the strategic plans aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and driving sustained value creation.

Advertisement

Key projects

Among the noteworthy projects earmarked for immediate commissioning are the expansion of the Lanjigarh Aluminium refinery, capacity enhancements at the Gamsberg Zinc facility, and significant strides in power generation capacity. These initiatives underscore Vedanta's commitment to operational excellence and market leadership across its diverse business segments.

Advertisement

Vedanta also outlined a comprehensive strategy to reduce net debt levels to $9 billion by FY27. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Ajay Goel, outlined plans for deleveraging initiatives, including internal accruals and strategic actions such as asset monetisation, to fortify the company's financial position and drive sustainable growth.

Value unlocking through demerger

Vedanta's proposed demerger of businesses is poised to unlock substantial value for shareholders, facilitating greater focus and agility across independent verticals. The move underscores the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and streamlining its corporate structure to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

(With PTI inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

a few seconds ago
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

a minute ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

a minute ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

4 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

6 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

9 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

12 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

12 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

14 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya's 2nd Telugu Film

14 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Market cap falls

16 minutes ago
Johnson Controls

HVAC acquisition race

16 minutes ago
Bosch

Bosch, Samsung compete fo

17 minutes ago
Tabu

BTS Pic From Crew Set

18 minutes ago
RKS Bhadauria

Who is RKS Bhadauria?

19 minutes ago
The four men wear black baseball caps and as they point to the sky in a gesture relating to belief in one god

ISIS-K Shares Selfie

19 minutes ago
IMF

IMF urges China

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World13 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo