Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Vikas Lifecare acquires 60% stake in Dubai-based SKY 2.0 club for $79 million

The deal involves a share swap agreement between Vikas Lifecare and Blue Sky Event Hall FZ-LLC, the holding company based in Dubai.

Business Desk
Vikas Lifecare Acquires 60% Stake in SKY 2.0 Club
Vikas Lifecare Acquires 60% Stake in SKY 2.0 Club | Image:Vikas Lifecare, SKY 2.0
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vikas Lifecare Dubai investment: Mumbai-based Vikas Lifecare (VLL) has unveiled plans to acquire a significant 60 per cent stake in Dubai's renowned SKY 2.0 Club for a considerable sum of $79 million, equivalent to approximately Rs 650 crore. The acquisition, executed through a share swap agreement, is part of Vikas Lifecare's strategic expansion initiatives and is expected to be finalised within the current financial year, as indicated in an official exchange filing.

The deal involves a share swap agreement between Vikas Lifecare and Blue Sky Event Hall FZ-LLC, the holding company based in Dubai. The acquisition encompasses a 60 per cent stake in SKY 2.0 Club's existing business and any future ventures within the relevant business segment. The enterprise valuation for this transaction is estimated to be around USD 130 million, underscoring the significant value associated with this strategic move.

Advertisement

Described as the largest nightclub in both the Middle East and Asia, SKY 2.0 Club has established itself as a prominent entertainment venue in the region, adding substantial value to Vikas Lifecare's diversified portfolio.

This development follows closely on the heels of Vikas Lifecare's recent announcement on January 18, wherein the company disclosed its acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in Portfolio Managing Events LLC, a UAE-based entity, for a sum of Rs 100 crore. These successive acquisitions underscore Vikas Lifecare's commitment to expanding its presence and influence in the global market.

Advertisement

Vikas Lifecare, known for its innovative approach, specialises in recycling plastic waste to manufacture pallets and interlocking tiles designed for various industrial applications. The company's foray into the entertainment and events sector with these strategic acquisitions aligns with its broader vision for diversification and growth.

The shares of Vikas Lifecare closed 2.27 per cent higher at Rs 6.75 on the NSE on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Advertisement

(WIth PTI inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

15 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News6 minutes ago

  2. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement