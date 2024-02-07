Advertisement

Vikas Lifecare Dubai investment: Mumbai-based Vikas Lifecare (VLL) has unveiled plans to acquire a significant 60 per cent stake in Dubai's renowned SKY 2.0 Club for a considerable sum of $79 million, equivalent to approximately Rs 650 crore. The acquisition, executed through a share swap agreement, is part of Vikas Lifecare's strategic expansion initiatives and is expected to be finalised within the current financial year, as indicated in an official exchange filing.

The deal involves a share swap agreement between Vikas Lifecare and Blue Sky Event Hall FZ-LLC, the holding company based in Dubai. The acquisition encompasses a 60 per cent stake in SKY 2.0 Club's existing business and any future ventures within the relevant business segment. The enterprise valuation for this transaction is estimated to be around USD 130 million, underscoring the significant value associated with this strategic move.

Described as the largest nightclub in both the Middle East and Asia, SKY 2.0 Club has established itself as a prominent entertainment venue in the region, adding substantial value to Vikas Lifecare's diversified portfolio.

This development follows closely on the heels of Vikas Lifecare's recent announcement on January 18, wherein the company disclosed its acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in Portfolio Managing Events LLC, a UAE-based entity, for a sum of Rs 100 crore. These successive acquisitions underscore Vikas Lifecare's commitment to expanding its presence and influence in the global market.

Vikas Lifecare, known for its innovative approach, specialises in recycling plastic waste to manufacture pallets and interlocking tiles designed for various industrial applications. The company's foray into the entertainment and events sector with these strategic acquisitions aligns with its broader vision for diversification and growth.

The shares of Vikas Lifecare closed 2.27 per cent higher at Rs 6.75 on the NSE on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

(WIth PTI inputs.)

