Vistara CEO says ‘worst is behind us,’ aims to restore stability

Vistara’s turbulences: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan addressed the airline staff, expressing optimism that the turbulence experienced in recent times is subsiding. Acknowledging the challenges faced, Kannan highlighted the need for improved planning while characterising the recent period as a learning curve.

The airline, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, had encountered disruptions resulting in a temporary reduction of flight capacity by 10 per cent, equivalent to 25-30 flights daily. Pilot shortages contributed to this setback, prompting the airline to reassess its operations.

Kannan attributed the disruptions to various factors, including air traffic control delays, bird strikes, and maintenance issues. He acknowledged the strain on pilot rosters and pledged a thorough review to enhance preparedness for such situations in the future.

Despite the setbacks, Kannan expressed confidence in Vistara's resilience, urging staff to uphold the airline's commitment to customer satisfaction. He highlighted efforts to compensate affected passengers in compliance with regulatory standards and extended gratitude to staff for their dedication amidst the challenges.

Looking ahead, Vistara aims to restore stability and enhance operational efficiency, leveraging its fleet of 70 aircraft to serve over 300 daily flights in the ongoing summer schedule. Kannan concluded with a message of gratitude to the pilots for their cooperation and support during the trying times.

(With PTI inputs)