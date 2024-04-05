Advertisement

Vistata expects operations: Vistara, the full-service carrier, anticipates a return to normal operations by May following recent disruptions in flights, attributed primarily to stretched pilot rosters. CEO Vinod Kannan expressed confidence in addressing the challenges, stating that pilot concerns are under review and discussion within the airline.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to passengers, Kannan assured that the situation is swiftly stabilising. The carrier faced significant flight cancellations earlier this month, with over 125 flights affected in a three-day period from April 1st.

Kannan emphasised that the need for sudden flight cancellations will diminish after the weekend, as the pilot buffer situation improves. While a reduced flight schedule may persist temporarily, he reassured travellers that last-minute cancellations will be avoided.

As part of streamlining operations, Vistara has temporarily reduced daily flights by 20-25. However, plans are underway to optimise operations for May, aiming to return to regular schedules. Kannan apologized to affected customers and emphasized the airline's commitment to swiftly restoring normalcy.

Kannan clarified that stretched pilot rosters, rather than new contracts or pay revisions, were the main reason for disruptions. Despite challenges, he praised pilot support in mitigating the situation, acknowledging their flexibility in responding to short-notice assignments.

With ongoing discussions to address pilot concerns and a commitment to enhancing operational resilience, Vistara aims to regain stability and uphold its service standards.

With PTI Inputs