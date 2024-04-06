×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Vodafone Idea board agrees for raising Rs 2,075 crore from Aditya Birla group

The board also approved for increasing the company’s authorised share capital from the previous Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore

Reported by: Business Desk
Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea | Image:Unsplash, Vodafone Idea
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Debt-laden telecom company Vodafone Idea said its board has given its assent on raising Rs 2,075 crore from promoter Aditya Birla group, taking up its authorised share capital to Rs 1 lakh crore. 

VIL will seek approval from shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on May 8 on the proposals, as per a regulatory filing on April 6. 

The board of Vodafone Idea has approved "issuance of up to 1,395,427,034 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 14.87 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 4.87 per equity share), taking the total to Rs 2,075 crore to Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd (Aditya Birla Group entity forming part of the promoter group) on a preferential basis," the filing said. 

The board also greenlighted an increase in the authorised share capital of the company from the existing Rs 75,000 crore, divided into Rs 70,000 crore equity share capital and Rs 5,000 crore preference share capital to Rs 1 lakh crore, according to the filing. 

The elevated authorised share capital of the company will now be split into Rs 95,000 crore equity share capital and Rs 5,000 crore preference share capital. 

The approvals are part of the company's outlay to raise Rs 20,000 crore of capital for financing its operations and lowering its debt burden.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published April 6th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Thousands gathered in Budapest on Saturday as a former Orbán loyalist vowed to unite the nation and end the populist leader's reign.

Viktor Orbán Protest

a few seconds ago
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

School Student Tortured

4 minutes ago
Jos Buttler

Kohli's ton goes in vain

8 minutes ago
LPG cylinder blast

Cylinder Bomb

11 minutes ago
Mohammed Sporting wins I-League title, gets chance in ISL

Mohammedan win league

12 minutes ago
Virat Kohli in Pink Promise Match at IPL 2024

Kohli on his 100

15 minutes ago
Police in Arkansas responded to an 'active incident' at a Conway shopping mall.

Arkansas Incident

17 minutes ago
1.26 Lakh People Joined BJP in Madhya Pradesh: BJP Senior Leader Narottam Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party

18 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

21 minutes ago
Sitharaman Exposes Congress’ Election Manifesto

INC's Manifesto Exposed

24 minutes ago
Sonam Wangchuk

Border March

24 minutes ago
Nagpur: Police Bust Sex Racket At Spa And Rescues Three Girl, Three Held

Police Bust Sex Racket

27 minutes ago
Healthy Burger

Healthy Burger Recipes

28 minutes ago
Aparajita Sarangi

Tracking BJP's Aparajita

29 minutes ago
Natural Ways To Clear Nasal Congestion

Free Blocked Nose

31 minutes ago
Staycations destinations

Staycation Destinations

32 minutes ago
Assi Ghat

Assi Ghat

33 minutes ago
Universal Studios

Universal Studios

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Papaya Takes Center Stage As Alternative Cake In B'Day Celebration

    India News9 hours ago

  2. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World9 hours ago

  3. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo