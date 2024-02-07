Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Vodafone Idea boosts network capacity in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple consecration

The expansion covers crucial locations throughout the city, with Vodafone Idea introducing new sites and upgrading the L2100 spectrum capacity.

Business Desk
Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea | Image:Unsplash, Vodafone Idea
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vodafone Idea network boost: In anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, telecom operator Vodafone Idea has successfully enhanced its network infrastructure and capacity in key areas of Ayodhya city. Users of Vodafone Idea can now expect an improved and reliable connectivity experience, featuring high-speed data transfer, clear voice calls, and seamless video streaming, according to a company statement.

The expansion covers crucial locations throughout the city, with Vodafone Idea introducing new sites and upgrading the L2100 spectrum capacity. These enhancements span various points, including Ayodhya Railway Station, Ram Mandir Campus, the airport, the railway station, and connecting highways to Lucknow and Varanasi.

The initiative received collaborative support from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Government, and local authorities such as the Ayodhya Development Authority, Department of Public Work Department, Airport Authority, and Police. Swift approvals from the Department of Telecom and other concerned departments facilitated the provision of space for towers, efficient movement of materials, and quick deployment of manpower.

Preparations are currently underway in Ayodhya for the highly anticipated Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22. The event is expected to draw over 7,000 dignitaries and visitors. Following the ceremony, the temple will open to the public, with the Ayodhya Development Authority projecting a daily influx of three to five lakh visitors. This surge in network traffic is anticipated over a short period.

"With the network enhancement efforts, Vi users can look forward to an elevated and consistent connectivity experience like high-speed data transfer, crystal-clear voice calls, seamless video streaming, Vi has collaborated closely with the local authorities to ensure seamless integration of network enhancements with the overall event infrastructure," the company said.

(With PTI inputs.)

Published January 21st, 2024 at 19:55 IST

