Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Volkswagen targets 15% sales growth in India, expands focus on tier ii & iii cities

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India aims to leverage its premium offerings, including the popular GT variants of the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan

Reported by: Business Desk
Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen
Volkswagen | Image:Volkswagen
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
German automaker Volkswagen is strategically positioning itself to capitalise on the growing demand for premium performance-oriented vehicles, particularly in metro cities as well as tier II and III cities across India, according to a senior company official.

With aspirations of achieving a 15 per cent increase in sales this year, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India aims to leverage its premium offerings, including the popular GT variants of the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan, equipped with powerful 1.5-litre petrol engines.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, highlighted the brand's success in creating a niche market for performance SUVs and sedans with the introduction of the GT lineup. These models have resonated well with customers seeking top-of-the-line features, enhanced safety, and superior performance.

Recognising the evolving preferences of Indian consumers, Volkswagen has expanded its GT lineup by introducing a more affordable 1-litre petrol engine option, aiming to broaden its customer base and accessibility.

Gupta stressed that the appeal of GT variants extends beyond metro cities, with significant sales observed in tier II and III towns, reflecting the growing demand for premium offerings in emerging markets.

In addition to catering to the premium segment, Volkswagen is also focused on addressing customer feedback for more affordable options. Hence, the introduction of the GT Line with a 1-litre petrol engine aims to cater to a wider audience while retaining the iconic GT badge.

Looking ahead, Volkswagen India remains optimistic about achieving its sales target, with a strong emphasis on expanding its footprint in new tier II and III cities. Gupta highlighted the brand's successful penetration into these growth centres, where aspirations are rising, and purchasing power has increased over the past few years.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

