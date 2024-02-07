English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Vulcan Rocket debut marks challenge to SpaceX dominance

The Pentagon, concerned about reliance on a single launch provider, views Vulcan as a strategic alternative for national security missions.

Business Desk
United Launch Alliance
United Launch Alliance | Image:United Launch Alliance
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The inaugural launch of the Vulcan rocket by a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, United Launch Alliance (ULA), signals a major challenge to SpaceX's dominance in the space launch market. 

The event, which occurred on Monday, represents a pivotal moment for the US government's efforts to diversify its satellite launch suppliers.

Advertisement

Although the payload, a privately funded moon lander, encountered technical issues and did not complete its mission, the successful launch from Florida underscores ULA's capability to compete with SpaceX.

Caleb Henry, a space analyst at Quilty Analytics, believes that ULA's Vulcan rocket could disrupt SpaceX's virtual monopoly over space launches if it demonstrates scalability and rapid launch capabilities.

Advertisement

The Pentagon, concerned about reliance on a single launch provider, views Vulcan as a strategic alternative for national security missions. With a starting price of approximately $110 million per launch, Vulcan offers a more cost-effective option compared to its predecessor, the Atlas V, and SpaceX's Falcon 9.

ULA and SpaceX are engaged in fierce competition for national security missions. In 2020, the Pentagon awarded ULA 60 per cent of its national security launches through 2027, with SpaceX securing the remainder. The Pentagon's forthcoming launch procurement will present both companies with further challenges.

Advertisement

Vulcan boasts impressive capabilities, with the ability to deploy up to 60,000 pounds of satellites in low Earth orbit. 

ULA plans to increase production of Vulcan rockets to 25 annually by late 2025 and is exploring innovative strategies such as engine reuse to enhance cost efficiency.

Advertisement

Blue Origin's involvement in supplying Vulcan's engines represents a notable shift away from reliance on Russian-made engines, which became a security concern following geopolitical tensions. 

ULA's future plans include implementing engine reuse strategies and ongoing upgrades to Vulcan to maintain competitiveness in the evolving space launch market.

Advertisement

As ULA advances its Vulcan program, its collaboration with companies like Amazon for projects such as the Kuiper satellite initiative will play a crucial role in shaping the future of space exploration and satellite deployment.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. James Cameron Hails RRR, Recalls Meeting SS Rajamouli

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info11 minutes ago

  3. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. 15 Former Tamil Nadu MLAs, Majority from AIADMK, Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  5. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement