Vaishnaw’s Semicon masterclass: Speaking virtually during the foundation ceremony of semiconductor facilities in Gujarat, Odisha, and Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday underlined the role of the semiconductor industry in India's ongoing digital revolution, noting its potential to position the nation as a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

PM Modi believes that these ventures are major leaps towards boosting the 'Make in India' initiative and advancing India's self-reliance goals. Building on PM’s vision Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology while addressing the Republic Summit 2024: Bharat the Next Decade, explained how Semiconductors are set to become the engine of India’s manufacturing growth.

What are semiconductors? Hear it from Ashiwni Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw highlighted that with strategic public-private partnerships and the visionary implementation of the India stack, the country has transformed its technological landscape, ensuring that both large enterprises and small entrepreneurs, the affluent and the marginalised have equal access to life-changing technologies.

“At the heart of this paradigm shift lies the India stack, a comprehensive framework that integrates various digital services, including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), digital identity systems, and digital lockers. This stack has facilitated the seamless collaboration between public investment and private enterprises, leading to unprecedented levels of accessibility and affordability in technology services,” said Vaishnaw.

Vaisnaw believes that clarity of vision and the clarity of thought that our Prime Minister has was missing earlier. And commitment to developing a high-tech industry like Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the focus on making in India, all these things combined have made a big difference this time.

In another interview with Republic, Vaishnaw said, “Every large company that you see, a semiconductor company will have practically the majority of their technical personnel from India, Indian origin, maybe other country citizenship, but that's the kind of talent we have. With stable policy, a focus on manufacturing, right incentives the industry has come to India and in the coming five years we will see the next level where our talent will drive our aim to manufacture more and more chipsets in India,” said Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw shared that India's focus on securing its technological future is evident in its focus on semiconductor manufacturing. The swift agreement with Micron, culminating in the establishment of a semiconductor plant within a mere 100 days, underlines the government's commitment to driving progress and development.

With the recent groundbreaking for a semiconductor plant within 100 days of the agreement, employing close to 5000 workers, India is showcasing unprecedented pace and efficiency in infrastructure development, he added.

Commitment to Viksit Bharat

In his address, Vaishnaw said, “Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership, characterised by the Sankalp for Viksit Bharat (Resolve for Development of India), has propelled India into a new era of technological advancement. By prioritising inclusivity and collaboration, India has not only transformed its own digital landscape but has also set a precedent for nations worldwide to emulate.”

According to Vaishnaw, the Prime Minister's mandate underlines not just setting up fabs or plants but envisioning the entire semiconductor value chain and charting a 20-year roadmap. Using India's pool of 3 lakh design engineers, the focus extends from silicon ingot production to chip fabrication and assembly. This holistic approach aims to insulate India from supply chain vulnerabilities and foster indigenous chip design and production, shared Vaishnaw.

As the world navigates an increasingly interconnected and technology-driven future, India stands at the forefront, championing the cause of inclusivity and accessibility in the digital age and Vaishnaw’s strong address reflects a similar sentiment.