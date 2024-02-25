Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Who is Darshan Hiranandani and Why is ED searching for him?

Darshan Hiranandani is the son of Niranjan Hiranandani, an Indian billionaire businessman, co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group.

Business Desk
Darshan Hiranandani
Darshan Hiranandani | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In search of Hiranandanis: Niranjan Hiranandani and his son Darshan Hiranandani have been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with a forex violation case, according to media reports. The summons, issued shortly after a search operation at their premises, requires them to appear at the ED's office in south Mumbai on Monday.

Darshan Hiranandani, a non-resident Indian (NRI) residing in Dubai, was notified of the summons via email, as disclosed by The Economic Times.

Advertisement

Who is Darshan Hiranandani?

Darshan Hiranandani is the son of Niranjan Hiranandani, an Indian billionaire businessman, co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, engaged in real estate business.  Darshan, beyond his role as the CEO of Hiranandani Group, also holds chairman positions in several affiliated companies of the group, including Yotta Data Services, H-Energy, Tarq Semiconductors, and Tez Platforms. 

Advertisement

Darshan, 36 years of age, has acquired a Master's degree with a major in entrepreneurship and finance from Rochester Institute of Technology. Niranjan Hiranandani, while addressing the gathering, underlined that Darshan will assume the mantle of leadership in real estate, with the acknowledgement that he will be second in command as long as Niranjan is actively involved.

Darshan expanding Hiranandani’s business

Niranjan Hiranandani, the founder and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group, disclosed his succession plan for the multi-billion dollar real estate conglomerate. The designated heir to this extensive empire is his son, Darshan Hiranandani, who presently holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Hiranandani Group.

Apart from being responsible for Hiranandani Group's operations in Dubai, Darshan also oversees the energy venture of the company, H-Energy. Furthermore, Darshan Hiranandani is instrumental in the company's recent foray into the field of data centre parks, spearheading a venture named Yotta Infrastructure. 

Advertisement

This venture will specialise in the design, construction, and operation of large-scale hyper-density data centres aimed at serving various companies. The inaugural data centre is slated to commence operations in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, with a second centre planned for Chennai.

The Hiranandani Group, a major player in the real estate sector, is diversifying into data centres, cloud computing, energy, and industrial warehousing & logistics. They own substantial land parcels across India, totalling over 1800 acres, which will be utilised to construct data centres.

Advertisement

Recent controversy 

Last year, in a parliamentary allegation against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, BJP’s MP Nishikant Dubey submitted a letter to the Speaker of the lower house, suggesting Moitra’s direct involvement in a 'Cash for Query' for the Hiranandani Group, asking for an enquiry against her.

Advertisement

In the letter submitted to Om Birla, Speaker of the House, it is alleged that a significant portion of Mahua Moitra's questions during the parliamentary proceedings were focused on protecting or promoting the business interests of Hiranandani and his company. Dubey contends that this scandal is akin to the infamous 'Cash for Query' episode that occurred in 2005. 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

15 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

16 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

16 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

16 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

16 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EPFO's claim rejection rate triples in 5 years

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Anger Mounts as Fresh Protest Erupts in Bermajur

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Rashmika Breaks Silence Amid Triptii Hogging Limelight For Animal

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Faced Consequences For My Political Views, Says Anupam Kher

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Live: JADEJA strikes! Bairstow walks back

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo