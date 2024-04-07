Advertisement

IT services behemoth Wipro on April 6 announced the elevation of Srini Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company.

He succeeds outgoing CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte, who has exited roughly a year before the end of his tenure at the Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm.



An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science, Pallia joined Wipro in 1992 as a Product Manager, taking on responsibilities of Branding and Marketing in Bengaluru.



In 2000, he moved to the US as a General Manager for the company’s US Central in Minneapolis, and was elevated to Vice President of Enterprise Business before coming back to Bengaluru as SVP and Global Head of Business Application Services.

He assumed the charge of Chief Executive at RCTG Business Unit in 2012 before moving to New Jersey in the US as President of Wipro’s Consumer Business Unit. He was elevated to CEO for Americas 1, which is the IT company’s biggest and fastest-growing strategic market.



This was Pallia’s most recent role in the company, and his elevation comes in light of reports that Wipro was honing candidates internally for the top position.

Pallia is also a member of the Wipro Executive Board, and Group Executive Council as well as their Inclusion & Diversity Council.



He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering, and a Master’s in management studies from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He graduated from Harvard Business School’s Leading Global Businesses executive program, and the Advanced Leadership Program at McGill Executive Institute.

“Srini is an ideal leader to lead Wipro at this pivotal moment for our company and industry. Over the past four years, Wipro has undergone a major transformation under the most challenging external conditions. Srini has been an integral part of this journey. His client-centric approach, growth mindset, strong execution focus, and his commitment to Wipro's values, make him the perfect fit as we enter the next chapter of growth and profitability,” Rishad Premji, Chairman of Wipro Ltd said on his appointment.



Having dabbled across the company’s geographies across functions, service lines, and business units, he has led a wide range of industry sectors in the company.



He is described as an avid hiker, who resides with his family in New Jersey.

Shift in command from France to the US

Delaporte, who was appointed as Wipro’s CEO and MD in 2020 for a five-year tenure, was functioning out of Paris.



This was to maintain proximity to operations and clients in the US and Europe, which comprises of about 40 per cent of the company’s client share after its largest market - India.



As Pallia assumes charge, Delaporte said, “In the four years we have worked together, Srini has built a successful business in our largest market of Americas 1 and has become an important strategic partner to our clients. As I pass the torch to Srini, I'm confident he'll continue our journey, steering us to greater heights.”



Delaporte’s leadership was mixed with some setbacks for the IT services company, with the exits of CFO Jatin Dalal and chief growth officer Stephanie Trautman last year.



Even as Rishad Premji instilled faith in Delaporte’s leadership, reports suggested that the company’s muted performance in the previous quarters and its slip from the third largest to the fourth spot among IT service players in the country was not taken well by founder chairman Azim Premji.



Delaporte’s departure comes days before Wipro is set to announce its Q4 and full-year earnings for 2023-24 on April 19.



Notably, Americas 1 has been Wipro’s biggest and fastest growing strategic market , which is likely one of the reasons for Pallia’s elevation.