Advertisement

Advance tax: With the approaching deadline for advance tax, Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath shared how traders can avoid notices.

The deadline for filing advance tax is March 15. While tax payments are seen more of an annual practice as part of Income Tax Returns, advance tax is paid in instalments instead of a lump sum payment.

Advertisement

“March 15th is the deadline for filing advanced taxes, and many traders think that it may be applicable to them. If you have an estimated tax liability of Rs 10,000 in the form of capital gains, then you have to pay advance taxes,” Kamath said.



What is Advance Tax?



Advance tax, also termed as earn tax, is when taxes are paid in four instalments. The due date for these is notified by the income tax department, to be paid by businesses, salaried employees and freelancers.



For the financial year 2023-24, individual and corporate taxpayers need to:

Pay 15 per cent of their advance tax on or before June 15

Pay 45 per cent of advance tax, minus the tax already paid before September 15

Pay 75 per cent of advance tax, omitting advance tax that was paid before by December 15

Pay remaining, or 100 per cent of advance tax on or before March 15.

What is taxable income?

Profits from F&O (Futures and Operations) and intraday are considered business income for traders, Kamath further said in his X post.



According to Section 208 of the Income Tax Act, those with an estimated tax liability of Rs 10,000 or higher are obligated to pay advance tax. This excludes senior citizens, or those aged above 60 years and do not derive an income from business or profession.

Advertisement

For salaried individuals, even if their employer deducts TDS (Tax Deducted at Source), those who have additional sources of income such as rental income or dividends.

How to pay advance tax?

Taxpayers can choose offline or online channels to pay tax.

For offline tax, over-the-counter options through RTGS / NEFT are available at bank branches.

Advertisement

Those opting for online payments can visit the e-filing portal and click on the e-Pay option in Quick Links. This will lead to a form for filling details such as PAN, and mobile number.

On confirming OTP, select the box labelled ‘Income Tax’ and Assessment Year as 2024-25.

Advertisement

After this, select the type of payment as ‘Advance Tax (100)’



After this, one can fill details, select from payment options such as Net Banking, Debit Card, Pay at Bank Counter, RTGS/NEFT and Payment Gateway.

After previewing the receipt, you can edit or proceed towards payment.

Advertisement

What happens if I do not pay Advance Tax?

Those who do not pay taxes by 31st March need to incur an interest of 1 per cent on the unpaid amount.

Advertisement

The Income Tax department has also launched a feature for correcting online challan on the e-filing portal for ITR, where changes to assessment year, major head and minor head can be made within 30 days.