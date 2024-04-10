Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:32 IST
Why is gold price rising despite stock market rally?
The current scenario of a rising gold price alongside a booming stock market highlights the complex dynamics of financial markets.
Gold price surge: Traditionally, gold and stock markets exhibit an inverse relationship. When the stock market performs poorly, gold prices tend to rise, acting as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. However, in recent months, we've witnessed a peculiar phenomenon: gold prices are skyrocketing even as the stock market enjoys a record-breaking rally. What are the reasons behind this seemingly contradictory trend?
Key drivers of gold price surge
Expectation of US Fed rate cuts: Financial markets anticipate the US Federal Reserve to implement rate cuts in the coming quarters. This anticipation weakens the US dollar and makes gold a more attractive investment. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets like gold, leading to increased demand and a price hike.
Aggressive gold accumulation by China: China's central bank has been aggressively accumulating gold reserves in recent years, aiming to diversify its holdings and reduce dependence on the US dollar. This significant buying pressure from a major player like China significantly impacts global gold prices.
Geopolitical tensions: Rising geopolitical tensions across the globe, particularly in the Middle East and Central Asia, fuel investor anxieties. Gold is perceived as a safe haven asset during times of uncertainty, prompting investors to seek refuge in the precious metal, driving up its price.
Weakening Indian Rupee: The depreciation of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar makes gold imports more expensive. However, it also makes domestically held gold more valuable, potentially leading to increased demand and a rise in local gold prices.
Election Year Uncertainties: With the upcoming elections in India, economic and political uncertainties rise. This often prompts investors to hedge their bets by investing in gold, contributing to a price increase.
The complexities of gold market
It's important to remember that the gold market is influenced by a multitude of interconnected factors. While the reasons mentioned above are currently driving the price surge, other unforeseen events or policy changes can cause fluctuations.
